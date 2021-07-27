The Eternals Will Reportedly Team Up With The Avengers In Huge Crossover Project

The MCU’s latest super-team debuts this November in Eternals. As we’ve seen from the first trailer, the eponymous immortals have been hanging around for centuries but finally some catastrophe will occur that brings them out of the shadows in order to protect the Earth. And once they’ve outed themselves to the world, it looks like they might join forces with the planet’s other protectors, too.

According to our trusted sources – the same ones who told us that Captain America 4 was happening with Anthony Mackie before that was announced – the Eternals will team up with the Avengers for some “huge crossover” project later down the line. No details about this project are available as yet, but we’ve been told that it will be comparable to how the Guardians of the Galaxy crossed paths with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.

This is interesting to hear as it’s possible Marvel has already hinted at this eventuality in the Eternals trailer. The teaser’s tag scene saw the group chatting about who will be the new head of the Avengers now that Iron Man and Captain America are gone, with Ikaris (Richard Madden) joking that he would be up to the task. This established that the Eternals have been following the Avengers’ exploits, not to mention teasing that Ikaris could have a Star-Lord/Thor-like rivalry with whoever does take over the Avengers when the two teams meet.

Other than Ikaris, the Eternals include Sersi (Gemma Chan), Thena (Angelina Jolie), Ajak (Salma Hayek), Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani), Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry), Sprite (Lia McHugh), Makkari (Lauren Midloff) and Don Lee (Gilgamesh), with Black Knight (Kit Harington) also connected to the group. Pairing that bunch with the likes of Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange and Chris Hemsworth’s Thor would make for one star-studded movie.

While we wait to see what shape this crossover could take, Eternals hits theaters from this November 5th.