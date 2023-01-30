‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ gets a neat addition straight out of ‘3D World’

The upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie made it no secret that it will be referencing a variety of Super Mario games, including the spin-offs, such as Mario Kart and Super Smash Bros. Now, another Mario titled became the newest easter egg in Illumination Studios and Nintendo’s latest movie preview.

The official Twitter account for The Super Mario Bros. Movie posted a new preview video that extended the Mario vs. Donkey Kong duel. The video has Mario receiving a catsuit after hitting one of the mystery blocks in the stadium. This led to Donkey Kong laughing, after seeing how ridiculous Mario looked. Little did he know that there’s more to this suit than meets the eye. Unfortunately, it wasn’t shown how the suit’s abilities will be portrayed in the film compared to the games.

The catsuit featured in the clip was first introduced in Super Mario 3D World, released in 2013 for the Wii U. When equipped, the character can climb up walls, swipe their enemies, and increase sprinting abilities. The suit made a return in Super Mario Maker, Super Mario Odyssey, and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, granting the players the same abilities. It also appeared in Mario Kart 8 and Mario Kart Tour, through a playable character named “Cat Peach.”

This isn’t the first time that an in-game mechanic was demonstrated in the trailers. During the 2022 Game Awards, viewers got to see how the warp pipe worked and a small use for the coins. Hopefully, as the film comes close to its release date, more power-ups will be revealed.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is scheduled to come out in theaters on April 7, 2023.