Tom Holland Reportedly Eyed For Role In New Pokémon Movie

It’s hard to overstate the impact that Detective Pikachu had when it first released last year. Although it certainly wasn’t everyone’s favorite movie of 2019, it nonetheless proved that live-action adaptations of video games could be faithful, well-produced, and emotionally resonant after audiences had been fed nothing but Hollywood’s stalest leftovers for decades. With that success in mind, the fact that Legendary Pictures quickly greenlit a second one seems like a no-brainer in retrospect, and we also know that they have plans to spin the series off into a whole Pokémon cinematic universe.

Not only that, but sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us Ahsoka Tano would be in The Mandalorian and the Joker will have a new look in the Justice League Snyder Cut, both of which were correct – say that the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s very own Spider-Man is being considered for a new big screen outing in the franchise and specifically, the studio is eyeing him for the role of Blue Oak in a future Pokémon spinoff, which would be set in the same universe as Detective Pikachu and is a separate project from the direct sequel to that film.

Should he end up boarding the movie, Holland will find himself in relatively unfamiliar territory, having become best known for portraying shy genius characters in the MCU and Spies in Disguise. Blue, on the other hand, is a brash and cocky bully who exists in the story for little reason beyond taunting the player character and later being outplayed by them. But since Holland’s experience covers a much broader range of roles than people may be familiar with, this might be just what he needs to avoid being typecast.

Of course, nothing is set in stone yet and the actor is likely just one of many being eyed for the part. The film industry is very complex, after all, and things can change at a moment’s notice for any number of reasons. Still, the prospect of Tom Holland in a Pokémon movie is a hugely exciting one and we’re hopeful that he ends up finding his way into the franchise.