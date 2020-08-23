Tom Holland Reportedly In Talks For Fast & Furious Role

The Fast & Furious franchise has come a long way from its origins as a mid-budget B-level series about street racing to become a globetrotting set of action blockbusters that continue to raise the stakes to preposterous levels, so much so that we’d be disappointed at this point if the tenth and supposedly final outing doesn’t end up heading to outer space.

Star, producer and creative driving force Vin Diesel has convinced a whole host of impressive talent to join the family over the years including A-list action stars Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, Academy Award-winning actresses Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron, living legend Kurt Russell, martial arts icons Sonny Chiba, Tony Jaa and Joe Taslim, famous faces including Ryan Reynolds, Kevin Hart and Idris Elba, pro wrestlers John Cena and Roman Reigns… and Cardi B.

The Fast & Furious series boasts arguably the most diverse and eclectic roster to be found in any major Hollywood franchise, and we’re now hearing that Vin Diesel is keen to add one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most popular superheroes into the mix. According to our intel – which comes from the same sources that told us Han would be returning for the ninth installment and that Ryan Reynolds had a secret cameo in Hobbs & Shaw – the chrome-domed leading man wants Tom Holland to join the crew, and the actor has even reportedly held early talks with Universal about a role.

While there’s no guarantee that it’ll definitely happen, if Holland signs on and Dwayne Johnson returns to the main saga for Fast & Furious 10 as is widely expected, then that gives them the chance to collaborate on a movie that they’ve actively been looking for, as well as adding yet another major star to a franchise that’s already jam-packed full of them.