Vanessa May Not Return For Deadpool 3, Or Just Have A Cameo

Vanessa Carlysle was largely absent from Deadpool 2. After she was killed off in the first few minutes, Wade Wilson spends a lot of the movie trying to come to terms with her death. In fact, the entire plot line was an unexpectedly dark turn for a franchise that’s mostly known for its comedy.

At the very end of the film, however, the titular superhero uses Cable’s time travel device to go back and prevent Vanessa’s death in a pivotal mid-credits scene. Unless this is some type of dream sequence, it obviously means that Deadpool’s girlfriend is alive and well again. Furthermore, it implies that she could appear in future installments. Or so we thought.

According to our sources – the same ones who told us the threequel was in active development months ago before Ryan Reynolds confirmed it – Vanessa might not return in Deadpool 3. Furthermore, we’re being told that even if she does pop up at some point, it’ll likely only be for a small cameo.

This is all due to Marvel’s desire to make DP3 something of a fresh start for the Merc. And while plans can always change, this intel comes to us from the same sources who also told us that Tom Holland was in talks for a Venom 2 cameo, which was recently confirmed, so we’ve no reason to doubt it.

While this news is a bit of a bummer for those who wanted to see the return of Wade’s girlfriend, it also makes sense given the other reports we’ve recently received. After all, the next installment of the series is expected to delve deeper into the antihero’s pansexuality. It’s unknown how Marvel is planning on doing this exactly, but it’s possible that they feel that keeping Wade in a serious relationship could limit what they can explore in this regard.

Vanessa isn’t the only character from the previous flicks that won’t be returning, either. Both T.J. Miller’s iteration of Weasel and Negasonic Teenage Warhead are also expected to be sitting this one out. Thankfully, though, Cable and Domino are reportedly onboard for the upcoming blockbuster as Marvel still has plans for them beyond just this threequel.

Tell us, though, are you sad to hear that Vanessa Carlysle won’t have a big role in Deadpool 3, or does this decision not bother you? Sound off in the comments section and let us know what you think!