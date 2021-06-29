WB Reportedly Wants Superman And Supergirl To Fight In The DCEU

It would be an understatement of epic proportions to say that the continuity of Warner Bros. and DC Films’ output is all over the place, and things could potentially get even worse depending on both how The Flash handles the introduction of the multiverse, and where J.J. Abrams’ Superman reboot, Emerald Fennell’s Zatanna and HBO Max’s Batgirl fit into the equation, if they even do at all.

For all intents and purposes the SnyderVerse is done for the time being, but we’ve got Zack Snyder’s Bruce Wayne and Barry Allen teaming up with Michael Keaton’s Batman in The Flash, while Aquaman and Wonder Woman are both getting additional solo outings, with Jason Momoa and Gal Gadot originally cast by the architect of the DCEU’s early years.

Sasha Calle’s Supergirl is also joining the fray in the Scarlet Speedster’s solo debut, but we’ve got no idea whether or not she’s directly connected to Henry Cavill’s Kryptonian, or if she even hails from the same reality. Throw in rumors that the studio are toying with the notion of having Abrams disregard everything and start afresh, and it’s a mess from the ground up.

However, we’re hearing from our sources – the same ones that told us Ben Affleck was returning in The Flash long before it was confirmed – that WB still have tentative plans in place for a Supergirl vs. Superman showdown, but there’s no word on if it’ll be Cavill under the costume or whoever Abrams ends up casting as the Big Blue Boy Scout. It’s all pretty vague for now, then, and unfortunately we won’t get a better lay of the land until The Flash speeds into theaters next year.