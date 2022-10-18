What a red letter day for the Marvel universe! Although rumors have been swirling for the past few weeks, the news that the MCU has pulled off easily one of its most exciting castings ever for film fans has now been made official. And the high-profile hirings don’t stop there as it’s also come out that Black Panther 2 has landed the involvement of one of the most famous names on the planet. Who said the MCU is losing steam in its teenage years?

Yes, Harrison Ford is our new Red Hulk… No, really!

That’s right, Harrison Ford is officially in the MCU! The Star Wars and Indiana Jones actor has gone and added another legendary franchise to his belt as the 80-year-old icon is set to replace the late William Hurt in the role of General “Thunderbolt” Ross. He’ll appear in two 2024 movies, Captain America: New World Order and, obviously, Thunderbolts. And, yes, that does mean there’s a very good chance we’ll be getting Ford as Red Hulk. What a time to be alive.

Black Panther 2 is bringing one of the world’s biggest artists under the MCU umbrella

As if we didn’t already have enough reasons to be excited for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is now less than a month away from hitting theaters, we’ve just learned that the sequel’s soundtrack will be getting a boost from none other than Rihanna. It’s believed that Riri has secretly contributed not one, but two songs for the movie. Maybe someday we’ll see her act in the Marvel universe, too. Now, I’m not saying she should play Storm in Black Panther 3, but I’m also not not saying that.

Is She-Hulk in Daredevil: Born Again? Here’s what Tatiana Maslany says

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law‘s wild season finale surprised us in many ways, but one of the biggest was in its firm suggestion that Matt Murdock and Jennifer Walters are now an actual thing. In an update that will somewhat disappoint shippers of the MCU’s newest power couple, however, Tatiana Maslany has admitted that she’s yet to be contacted about a role in Daredevil: Born Again. The day’s still young when it comes to the revival’s incredibly lengthy production, though, so don’t lose hope just yet, Shulkie stans.

Steely Armor Wars theory suggests it’ll introduce a long-awaited villain into the MCU

Over in fan theory land, an armor-plated new hypothesis suggests the real reason why Armor Wars might’ve switched from a Disney Plus series to a movie — because it’s set to feature the introduction of Doctor Doom. Based on the Infamous Iron Man comic series featuring key roles for both Riri Williams’ Ironheart and The Hood, both of whom are coming to the MCU soon, the idea goes that the big bad of Don Cheadle’s first Marvel solo vehicle will be none other than Victor Von Doom. And if any Marvel lover out there says that notion doesn’t leave them hyperventilating then they’re lying.

