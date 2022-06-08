Celebrity couple Taika Waititi and Rita Ora have reportedly gotten engaged with a possible wedding ceremony happening this summer. The news was confirmed by a friend of the couple in The Sun.

“They didn’t do a whole, ‘Will you marry me?’ thing and an Instagram post. There’s no ring or big build-up. They just got closer and closer and eventually said to each other almost simultaneously, ‘I want to marry you.’ It’s actually really romantic and just exactly the way they are together.”

At the moment, both Waititi and Ora are busy with their own creative projects. Waititi has two upcoming films this year with Thor: Love and Thunder and Next Goal Wins. He is also currently working on an untitled Star Wars project. Ora can be seen as a coach on The Voice: Australia and in the upcoming film Wonderwell. The insider discussed how the ceremony fits within their busy schedules.

“The plan is to marry abroad, as soon as their respective projects end, with their closest friends and family around them. And then there will be a big celebration in London at a later stage, when they get the chance, with all their famous friends there. But for now it’s about getting down the aisle and making things official. There are a few details to iron out, but it’s coming soon and it’ll be beautifully intimate and perfectly them.”

The two have been confirmed dating since the premiere of Suicide Squad last year. But if her recent Valentines Day post on instagram is any indication, they’ve been friends for much longer. She wrote, “Us. 4 years ago. To now. thanks for being cool. And entertaining me forevs..Happy Valentine’s Day bestie ❤️”

The two have yet to make a public comment on their engagement.