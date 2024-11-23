Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 13: U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks at a House Republicans Conference meeting at the Hyatt Regency on Capitol Hill on November 13, 2024 in Washington, DC. As is tradition with incoming presidents, Trump is traveling to Washington, DC to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House as well as Republican members of Congress on Capitol Hill. (Photo by Allison Robbert-Pool/Getty Images)
Photo by Allison Robbert-Pool/Getty Images
Category:
Politics
News
Social Media

‘No backsies’: Donald Trump’s end to birthright citizenship has a worm-faced silver lining for Texas

Could Trump's plan backfire on his ally?
Andrej Jovanovski
Andrej Jovanovski
|

Published: Nov 23, 2024 08:15 am

Donald Trump just finished watching American Carnage, and he came up with a “brilliant” way to rile up his supporters.

Recommended Videos

The president-elect has dusted off an old idea: ending birthright citizenship for children of undocumented immigrants. Does this mean that Ted Cruz is about to be sent packing to Calgary? In a campaign video released recently, Trump said that he would sign an executive order to end what he calls a “magnet” for illegal immigration on Day One of his second term.

The plan, as usual, is big on empty promises but light on legal viability. It directly challenges the 14th Amendment, which has guaranteed citizenship to anyone born on U.S. soil since 1868. This is the same amendment that helped cement civil rights for freed slaves — but sure, let’s rewrite it with an executive order, because that’s definitely how constitutional law works.

Reddit is having a field day with Trump’s unhinged idea. It goes without saying that ending birthright citizenship is unconstitutional. But Reddit was not worried about the legal implications. The real question users latched onto was whether the Texas senator, a favorite meme target and Calgary’s most notable export, might find himself swept up in his party leader’s immigration crusade. Cruz, after all, was born in Canada to a Cuban father and an American mother. And as one cheeky Canadian Redditor put it, “Canadian here. No backsies.”

Birthright citizenship shouldn’t be ended, but this would be an upside.
byu/ecafsub inAdviceAnimals

We have to admit, we are warming up to the idea of deporting Ted Cruz. Unfortunately, his parents are not illegal immigrants. Cruz was born in Canada, and his mother was born in the U.S. Although her parents were illegal immigrants, she was born on American soil. And that’s how Cruz got his citizenship. So, Canada wins this one, we’ll have to keep him.

Now, let’s be clear — Trump’s plan probably isn’t going anywhere. This isn’t the first time he tried this exact move. In 2018, he promised to rewrite birthright citizenship laws via executive order. The plan got shut down faster than Matt Gaetz’s AG nomination. This time isn’t any different. Trump can double down, but the reality is that such an order would face challenges in court almost immediately. The 14th Amendment is a pretty tough nut to crack. It states, quite plainly, that anyone born in the U.S. is a citizen — no exception for immigration status. And, as one Reddit user pointed out, it will be nearly impossible for Trump to get the green light on this.

Comment
byu/ecafsub from discussion
inAdviceAnimals

Whether or not his birthright citizenship plan survives past the Reddit comment section, it’s given us a vivid mental image: Ted Cruz, suitcases in hand, sheepishly knocking on Justin Trudeau’s door. If Canada does decide to let him in, we just hope they remember — no backsies.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Andrej Jovanovski
Andrej Jovanovski
Andrej is a Freelance Writer at We Got This Covered. Armed with a philosophy degree, he spent seven years as a freelance writer. Andrej brings readers closer to celebrities, politics, and true crime. He enjoys spending time with his family, playing League of Legends, and completing crossword puzzles while he's not on the clock. Fun Fact: After spending four years studying philosophy, Andrej chose to stop thinking and start acting.