10 Bachelor Nation romances we need in 2024 or else we riot

As avid fans of the Bachelor franchise would know, lines tend to blur when it comes to respective seasons of The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor In Paradise, with numerous members of Bachelor Nation forming a romantic connection with a former contestant, without even serving on the same season.

Recommended Videos

We all remember Brayden Bowers and Christina Mandrell, Justin Glaze and Susie Evans, or Greg Grippo and Victoria Fuller, right? The opportunities are endless!

Because of this, fans of the franchise cannot help but fantasize about future Bachelor Nation romances, shipping some of their favorite contestants with one another. From Maria Georgas and Greg Grippo to Daisy Kent and Tyler Cameron, keep scrolling for 10 couples we need to see in 2024.

Warning: some of these connections might already be underway…

1. Maria Georgas (The Bachelor season 28) and Greg Grippo (The Bachelorette season 17)

Images via ABC

The only thing better than one fan favorite is two fan favorites! Both Maria Georgas and Greg Grippo were fan favorites on their respective seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, making it extremely far into the competition but ultimately failing to get engaged to the lead. Based on their personalities that shined on our television screens, as well as their social media content post-show, Maria and Greg have proven to be both fun and goofy, as well as unafraid to show the world who they truly are at their core, ultimately making them the perfect pair.

Recently splitting up with Victoria Fuller, also from Bachelor Nation, our fingers are crossed that Greg is looking for another Bachelor beauty. As far as both appearance and personality go, Maria has been compared to Victoria on numerous occasions, so hopefully Greg has a type when it comes to the women he dates…

2. Rachel Nance (The Bachelor season 28) and Andrew Spencer (The Bachelorette season 17, Bachelor In Paradise season 8)

Images via ABC

Rachel Nance and Andrew Spencer are seriously angels in human form, causing them to be a true match made in heaven (no pun intended). Much like Maria and Greg, with the latter actually being best friends with Andrew, both individuals have allowed their fun and goofy side to shine both during the show and afterwards, something that would blend perfectly as a couple should these two connect someday. Envisioning a relationship that is full of love, laughs, and lots of adventure, we need a flame to ignite between Rachel and Andrew now that The Bachelor season 28 has come to a close, because we have a feeling that this one could be for the long haul.

3. Lexi Young (The Bachelor season 28) and Tanner Courtad (The Bachelorette season 20, Bachelor In Paradise season 9)

Images via ABC

As far as appearance and personality go, Lexi Young and Tanner Courtad could be carbon copies of one another. Proving to be extremely down to Earth, as well as super attractive, this pair was practically made for each other, leaving fans of the franchise with just one burning question: how can people be 10 out of 10s in all aspects of their lives? Lexi and Tanner are defying the odds day after day…

Sitting next to one another during the “After The Final Rose” segment of The Bachelor season 28 finale, seemingly getting pretty close, this relationship might already be blossoming, but we will just have to wait and see what happens from here on out. Needless to say, our fingers are crossed that these two end up together — fans of the franchise think that they are endgame!

4. Autumn Waggoner (The Bachelor season 28) and John Buresh (The Bachelorette season 20, Bachelor In Paradise season 9)

Images via ABC

Autumn Waggoner and John Buresh are both as sweet and can be, stealing the hearts of individuals all across America during their respective seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, and lucky for fans of the franchise, it looks like a romantic connection is already brewing between them. Attending a Chelsea Cutler concert together, as well as cozying up with one another during the “After The Final Rose” segment of The Bachelor season 28 finale, it looks like there might be a spark between Autumn and John, and we are soooo here for it.

Admitting that country superstar Riley Green is her celebrity crush, is John really the perfect match for Autumn? Nonetheless, we cannot help but hope that this spark ignites into something more as 2024 goes on.

5. Madina Alam (The Bachelor season 28) and Aaron Schwartzman (The Bachelorette season 20, Bachelor In Paradise season 9)

Images via ABC

As exemplified on their respective seasons of The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor In Paradise, both Madina Alam and Aaron Schwartzman exude maturity, ready to settle down and find their perfect match once and for all. Because of this, why not explore a connection with each other? With both individuals knowing exactly what they want moving forward in life, serving as some of the older members of Bachelor Nation, we cannot imagine a more perfect pair — our fingers are crossed that they connect sometime soon!

6. Sydney Gordon (The Bachelor season 28) and Sean McLaughlin (The Bachelorette season 20, Bachelor In Paradise season 9)

Images via ABC

Sydney Gordon might have gotten a bad edit on The Bachelor season 28, but that does not mean that she is unable to find true love after all. With villains becoming heroes, or vice versa, on numerous occasions once their season of The Bachelor or The Bachelorette comes to a close, we can totally see Sydney linking up with another Bachelor Nation member and finding lasting love. Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs did it, so we definitely would not count her out!

Both coming in with their bleached-blonde hair, as well as an unmatched East Coast charm, we would not be surprised if Sydney managed find a connection with Sean McLaughlin now that The Bachelor season 28 has come to a close. After all, she could be the Barbie to his Ken — #IYKYK.

7. Kelsey Toussant (The Bachelor season 28) and Will Urena (The Bachelorette season 18, Bachelor In Paradise season 9)

Images via ABC

Is there a more calm, cool, and collected duo than Kelsey Toussant and Will Urena? While we did not get to see much of their personalities shine on their respective seasons of The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor In Paradise, both individuals showed fans of the franchise that they are super sweet and down to Earth. Coming into the beloved competition series as hopeless romantics, hoping to find their perfect match as two of the older members of Bachelor Nation, we just know that this duo would hit it off. To make things even better, this pair is just too hot to handle — hubba hubba!

8. Mercedes Northup (The Bachelor season 27, Bachelor In Paradise season 9) and Spencer Swies (The Bachelorette season 19)

Images via ABC

Whether Spencer Swies knows it or not, Mercedes Northup has had her sights set on him for quite some time. According to some tea she spilled on the Click Bait with Bachelor Nation podcast, she was crossing her fingers that he would show up on Bachelor In Paradise season 9, something that never came to fruition, but that does not mean that she should give up hope altogether. With both individuals being as sweet as can be, as well as super attractive, could this door finally open now that Mercedes left Bachelor In Paradise as a single pringle? We will just have to wait and see what happens…

9. Rachel Recchia (The Bachelor season 26, The Bachelorette season 19, Bachelor In Paradise season 9) and Blake Moynes (The Bachelorette seasons 16 and 17, Bachelor In Paradise season 9)

Images via ABC

We have been waiting for this couple for far too long! While viewers did not see a connection blossom between Rachel Recchia and Blake Moynes during Bachelor In Paradise season 9, pursuing relationships with individuals like Jess Girod, Tanner Courtad, Brayden Bowers, and more instead, the pair has since spent some time with one another post-show. Taking a trip together to Crystal River, Florida together, where they worked with the Conserve Turtles organization, fans of The Bachelor franchise have been shipping the pair ever since, despite Rachel shutting down relationship rumors on her Instagram story.

Both trying their luck at love within Bachelor Nation on three separate occasions, we cannot help but feel as though fourth time is the charm for Rachel and Blake. With personalities that mirror one another to a T, this pair is truly a match made in heaven, and both parties could not be more deserving of lasting love!

10. Daisy Kent (The Bachelor season 28) and Tyler Cameron (The Bachelorette season 15)

Images via ABC

Last but certainly not least, Daisy Kent deserves the best after such a gut-wrenching breakup with Joey Graziadei, even inspiring singer/songwriters to create tunes inspired by their split, and who is better than the one and only Tyler Cameron? Both being deemed “America’s Sweethearts” on their respective seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, this duo would literally break the internet, stunning fans of the franchise all across America.

To make this pairing even more probable, Tyler explored his connection with blonde beauties like Paige Lorenze and Gigi Hadid after dating Hannah Brown. Given that Daisy is yet another blonde beauty, she might just be his perfect type after all, but we will just have to cross our fingers that they connect someday.

To see if any of these Bachelor Nation romances come to fruition, it is safe to say that we will be keeping up with all 20 individuals on social media for updates regarding their respective relationship statuses.