‘American Idol’ 2024 premiere date, judges, host, and how to watch

Harmonizing dreams with reality since 2002, American Idol is a symphony of talent, tears, and triumph, turning the extraordinary into stars. The iconic singing competition show has given the world global sensations like Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, Adam Lambert, and Carrie Underwood, and is now returning for more!

Though the idea of an American version of the UK’s Pop Idol was initially met with poor responses from all the television networks, Fox picked up the series in 2002 after Rupert Murdoch, head of Fox’s parent company, was persuaded to buy the series by his daughter, Elisabeth (Thank you, Elisabeth). It marked a turning point in US reality television, and American Idol became the highest-rated of all television programs in the United States overall for an unprecedented seven consecutive years.

The show has since wrapped up 21 successful seasons, also holding the distinction of having the longest winning streak in the Nielsen annual television ratings. The last season premiered on Feb. 19, 2023, and concluded on May 21, with Iam Tongi crowned the winner and Megan Danielle finishing as the runner-up. A few days before the finale, American Idol was renewed for a 22nd season, set to premiere in 2024.

On Nov. 17, 2023, the official American Idol Instagram account formally announced the highly anticipated return of the acclaimed talent show as a major feature in ABC’s winter 2024 programming roaster. The next season, which will be formally known as American Idol Season 22, is scheduled to premiere on February 18, 2024.

The show is scheduled to run for three months following its usual pattern, with the major finale expected in the latter weeks of May 2024. Enthusiasts excitedly anticipate the return of the show, ready to enthrall audiences with its legendary fusion of melodic brilliance and gripping storytelling.

American Idol season 22 judges

What makes American Idol increasingly popular among fans is its beloved judges, who inject an extra layer of entertainment into the show’s DNA. Every season, a carefully selected group of judges takes on the crucial responsibility of assessing the performances of the competitors and deciding how they will advance in the competition.

During its initial run on Fox, the legendary team of record producer and music manager Randy Jackson, singer and choreographer Paula Abdul, and the sharp-witted yet perceptive music executive Simon Cowell cemented their place as fan favorites, presiding over the judging panel from seasons one through eight.

After ABC brought the show back to life in 2018, a new generation of celebrity judges took over, including pop superstar Katy Perry, country music star Luke Bryan, and famous singer-songwriter Lionel Richie for the next six seasons (Seasons 16 through 21). Because of their influence, ABC formally announced in July 2023 that the cherished trio will be back for the much-awaited 22nd season, promising viewers more insightful commentary and unforgettable encounters.

American Idol season 22 host

As for the hosting part, Ryan Seacrest, the seasoned maestro, is set to resume his long-standing position. A mainstay since 2003, Seacrest first shared hosting duties during the first season with Brian Dunkleman before rising to the position of only host. With the exception of a temporary break from 2016 to 2018 and on April 8, 2019, Seacrest has steadily anchored the show, becoming a constant and familiar presence on the show.

Known for his unwavering professionalism, unflappable calm, and razor-sharp wit, Ryan Seacrest is more than just a host to the viewers. His deft management of the show’s dynamics makes him a crucial factor in the show’s continuing allure, especially during the interludes between musical performances.

How to watch American Idol season 22?

American Idol first found a home on Fox and became one of the biggest shows of the summer of 2002. It rose to the top of the American television ratings by 2004 and remained there for seven seasons until 2011. However, the 15th season would be its final one on Fox, concluding its run in April 2016, following a few years of sharply decreasing ratings that began in 2012 and saw drops of more than 20% every season.

Starting in March 2018, American Idol found its new home on ABC. The 22nd season of American Idol will also be available to watch on the ABC network every Sunday night at 8:00 p.m. ET. Fans of the show who prefer to stay on the digital frontier can watch the two-hour debut and subsequent episodes on Hulu, which will be streamed the following day, beginning on Feb. 19.

This thoughtful dual-platform accessibility makes it easy for fans to tune in either on traditional television or via the ease of online streaming according to their preferences.

American Idol season 22 first look

An exclusive look at the new American Idol season has been revealed in order to build excitement before the season’s launch. This teaser provides an enticing look into the lives of the newest competitors and highlights the moving scenes when the judges visit their hometowns. Before the performance hits the screens, check out a sneak peek below to experience a little taste of the excitement.