‘BYEEE I’M CACKLING’: A ‘BB26’ houseguest become an instant meme again, and honestly, I’m not sure that’s a good thing

Whether you love her or hate her, Big Brother 26 would be nothing without the one and only Angela Murray.

From beefing with Matt Hardeman, to Lisa Weintraub, to Joseph Rodriguez, and everyone in between, Angela has proven time and time again to speak her mind, playing a tumultuous social game that is somehow keeping her alive in the Big Brother house. Despite being as controversial as can be, both Tucker Des Lauriers and Leah Peters used the Golden Power of Veto on her, so she must be doing something right to stay in the game…

Nonetheless, aside from simply playing Big Brother, Angela has unintentionally become a social media sensation, flooding our feeds with hysterical memes regarding her conversations in the Diary Room, and performances in both Head of Household and Power of Veto competitions. The most recent of said memes came after her performance in the Power of Veto competition yesterday (Sept. 11) which saw an extremely eager, dedicated Angela get eliminated in the first round of OTEV.

Me when I see the last bottle of wine at the top of the shelf… #BB26 pic.twitter.com/uClGgCncl3 — Myriam 🌊 (@maximusmom13) September 12, 2024

her being this excited only to have the wrong answer :$/&-&:!: #bb26 pic.twitter.com/JPXXW0BZ0m — rod ✪ (@rodDiazTwine) September 12, 2024

her doing this without the rope was actually kinda insane 😭 like dont sleep on her in these physical comps #bb26 pic.twitter.com/LQYmImtkIb — president of kindness (@realityysimp) September 12, 2024

COMP BEAST SHE DIDNT EVEN NEED THE ROPE #BB26 pic.twitter.com/5kpIjJSZJ2 — Angela Updates! #BB26 (@raritiesoutsold) September 12, 2024

For those who are unfamiliar, OTEV is a classic Big Brother competition that has the houseguests partake in a Musical Chairs-style elimination, listening to riddles about their fellow houseguests and then searching for the correct answer in an elaborate, slippery set. The last houseguest to return with the right answer to the riddle is eliminated, but after everyone got the first question incorrect besides Makensy Manbeck, the Texas native secured the Golden Power of Veto in an embarrassing Big Brother first.

Kicking off the competition, Angela went full steam ahead, confident that she had the right answer to the talking trash-panda’s question. Hilariously climbing her way through the heaps of “trash,” Angela grabbed the name “Tucker” and rushed back up the slide, not even using the rope provided for balance purposes.

Given how awkwardly yet confidently she moved through the OTEV competition — only to get the wrong answer, as “Cedric” was the name she should have been seeking — fans of the CBS competition show had a field day, reacting to the humorous moment via X (formerly known as Twitter):

“She still ate thissss” “BYEEE I’M CACKLING” “I was too stunned to speak”

As mentioned, this is not the first time Angela has become a major meme, as her hilarious performance in the infamous Big Brother wall competition resulted in a video of her circulating all over X as well.

For those who are unfamiliar, the wall competition requires houseguests to hang onto a moving wall for as long as possible, despite obstacles being splashed and thrown on them over and over again. The last houseguest left clutching onto the wall wins the coveted Head of Household, but unfortunately, Angela was nowhere even close…

After shouting “I can do this” repeatedly, she exclaimed “I can’t do this!” as she fell flat on her back, becoming the first one out of the challenge after only a few minutes. Naturally, this became a hysterical, laugh-out-loud GIF, indicated in the above post.

Nevertheless, will Angela get an opportunity to become another meme, or will she be evicted from the Big Brother house tonight? To see whether Kimo or Angela becomes the first member of the jury — or a replacement nominee, should Makensy use the Golden Power of Veto — catch a brand new episode of Big Brother 26 at 8pm ET/PT via CBS, with next-day streaming via Paramount Plus.

Based on some teasers sleuthed out via the Big Brother live feeds, it looks like history might be made tonight, and we seriously cannot contain our excitement for everything the episode has in store!

