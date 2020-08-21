Two Fan Favorite Star Wars Characters Rumored To Make Live-Action Debuts On Disney Plus

While most of the talk has tended to exclusively focus on the second season of The Mandalorian and Ewan McGregor’s upcoming return as Obi-Wan Kenobi, Lucasfilm are reported to have nine Star Wars shows in various stages of development for Disney Plus, with several of them still remaining a complete mystery.

The only ones to have been officially confirmed outside of Mando and Baby Yoda’s next adventure and Obi-Wan are the Rogue One prequel series focusing on Cassian Andor, animated Clone Wars spinoff The Bad Batch and the still-untitled project in the works from Russian Doll‘s Leslye Headland, that’s rumored to be causing some concern behind the scenes due to her very public association and defense of the disgraced Harvey Weinstein.

That leaves four slots wide open, and there’s been no shortage of speculation about what the studio have planned for Star Wars on the small screen. Almost every major character has been linked to headlining their own show including Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka Tano and both the Donald Glover and Billy Dee Williams versions of Lando Calrissian.

However, the latest rumor claims that two more fan favorites from the animated universe will be making the jump to live-action, with Ezra Bridger and Grand Admiral Thrawn alleged to be starring in their own series. Dave Filoni’s influence is already all over the small screen arm of Star Wars, and not only have Ezra and Thrawn both been linked to the Disney Plus shows, but their fate in Rebels makes it easy to pick up their story, too.

The two characters wound up being sent to an unknown part of the galaxy, with Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren trying to figure out where they ended up. Ahsoka is already confirmed for The Mandalorian and Sabine has reportedly been cast, so it wouldn’t be too difficult to craft a storyline that would see them crossing paths in live-action before building towards one of the many spinoffs that will establish Disney Plus as the home for the next generation of Star Wars stories.