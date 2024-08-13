Image Credit: Disney
A shirtless Sam McKinney next to Jesse Palmer on 'The Bachelorette' season 21
Image via ABC
‘He is goated for this’: One of Jenn Tran’s ‘Bachelorette’ suitors gets the last laugh with perfectly-timed Sam McKinney meme

One word: SAVAGE.
Melanie Rooten
Melanie Rooten
Published: Aug 13, 2024 05:19 pm

Feuding with Sam McKinney throughout the entirety of The Bachelorette season 21 — after his arch-nemesis, Aaron Erb, self-eliminated from the show in episode 3 — it looks like Devin Strader came out on top in the end, sharing a silly meme to his Instagram story that served as a major mic-drop moment.

Starting out strong by receiving the coveted First Impression Rose — and stealing the hearts of women all across America — Sam’s compilation of red flags kept increasing as the show progressed, seemingly peaking in episode 6 during a group date at an iHeartRadio station in Seattle, Washington. Not only did he make numerous sexual comments toward leading lady Jenn Tran — in front of the other men — but Sam told the Bachelorette herself that she was not his typical “type” and that he would have preferred former Bachelor contestants Daisy Kent or Maria Georgas instead. Excuse me?

Self-destructing more and more as the conversation progressed — even arguing that the Fantasy Suites are a great time to be “aggressive” — Sam blurted out “I love you” to Jenn as a last-ditch effort to stay on the show as soon as he saw that things were heading south. Unfortunately, Jenn saw his true colors and dumped him prior to the Rose Ceremony that evening, causing Sam to leave The Bachelorette season 21 as one of the greatest villains in franchise history.

Naturally, Sam’s untimely elimination was music to Devin’s ears, as evidenced by Devin taking to his Instagram story on Aug 13, to poke fun at Sam and his disingenuous “I love you” with a meme:

Given the nature of said meme, Devin proved himself to be a total savage, with fans of the Bachelor franchise taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) to praise him for his antics as well as his natural sense of humor:

“Devin’s trolling game is strong! That Instagram post was pure gold. I’m living for the drama and humor in this season of The Bachelorette!”

“He is goated for this lmfaooooo”

“Devin is pure comedy 😂”

He might be absolutely hilarious, but is Devin Strader actually husband material? He’s officially in the final four alongside Jonathon Johnson, Jeremy Simon, and Marcus Shoberg, to find out for yourself whether he’ll pop the question (or not) to Jenn Tran come finale night, catch brand new episodes of The Bachelorette Mondays on ABC. After seeing Devin’s Instagram story, our fingers are crossed that he brings home the bacon, but only time will tell.

