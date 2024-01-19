How do the women of ‘The Bachelor’ season 28 describe their perfect date?

With a set of sisters, a women whom he has already met, a Miami Dolphins cheerleader, and more fighting for the heart of the hunky Joey Graziadei, the cast of The Bachelor season 28 — consisting of a whopping 32 women, the largest number of hopefuls in the history of The Bachelor franchise — is as versatile as can be.

With all of the contestants living in different locations, working different jobs, having different hobbies and interests, and more, the women who will exit the limo and enter the iconic Bachelor Mansion on January 22 could not be more different from one another, and each individual’s idea when it comes to their ideal date is no exception.

To see what a few of the contestants from The Bachelor season 28 deem to be their dream date — crossing their fingers that they can somehow make it happen with the handsome Joey Graziadei by their side — just keep scrolling. Some of these responses might surprise you…

According to an article posted by Bachelor Nation, Talyah Jackson, Sandra Rabadi, Lexi Young, Lea Cayanan, Kayla Rodgers, and Chrissa Perez have extremely different ideas when it comes to their ideal date.

Kicking things off, Talyah revealed that her love language is quality time, so any activity where she gets to spend some quality time with her partner is truly perfection. She added that “a hot air balloon, then a nice dinner, then to end the night a movie and popcorn” sounds like something straight up her alley, and we seriously could not agree more.

Sandra shared a very similar sentiment, admitting that “being so comfortable around each other that we don’t have to do much” is what tickles her fancy. In an ideal world, the brunette beauty would love to eat a scrumptious meal with her significant other, and then stargaze to end the night. How sweet is that?

Staying on the quality time train, Lexi would love to spend the entire day with her person with no specific plan, admitting that she loves “to explore new places and experiences and get lost laughing and having fun.” She admitted that eating a delectable dish with her boo — with a glass of red wine, of course — before dancing together under the stars sounds nothing short of spectacular.

On the contrary, Lea took a much more romantic approach that was straight out of a storybook, hoping to find her Prince Charming in the one and only Joey Graziadei. Sharing that she yearns for something “intimate and romantic” and something that neither she nor her partner have experienced before, Lea admitted that the lantern scene in Disney’s Tangled has always set the bar when it comes to dating.

To follow, Kayla would rather let her vulnerable side out during her dream date, dishing that “doing an activity that puts us both in a position to show raw emotions, feelings, and reactions [and] something adventurous and fun,” would be at the top of her to do list. Admitting that she loves being outside, soaking up the scenery, and sipping on some sweet drinks, Kayla seriously seems up for anything that Joey wants to do.

Last but certainly not least, with Joey Graziadei admitting to ABC that he is looking for a woman “who is outgoing, caring, and shares his love for adventure and exploring the outdoors,” Chrissa’s answer might just take the cake, revealing that her dream date is playing a round of golf with her guy. “It’s the greatest way to get to know someone while having a good time,” she shared, before adding that it is also a great way to know whether or not a man is extremely competitive.

Nonetheless, to watch a whopping 32 women — including Talyah, Sandra, Lexi, Lea, Kayla, and Chrissa — battle it out for Joey Graziadei’s love and affection, tune into ABC on January 22 to catch the premiere of season 28 of The Bachelor, or stream it the following day via Hulu. It is sure to be a must-see…