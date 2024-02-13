‘I’m capable of being vulnerable’: Joey Graziadei’s hopefuls share what they learned during their time on ‘The Bachelor’ season 28

Only one woman will find lasting love with Joey, but at least everyone experienced some personal growth.

Having your love life documented on national television is an experience like no other, leaving those who were a part of The Bachelor season 28 with a great deal of self-reflection now that filming has come to a close. It is not often that every single move you make is broadcasted for all of America to see!

Because of the unconventionality that The Bachelor franchise brings to its contestants — as well as those who have ever been a part of reality television as a whole — it is safe to say that all 32 women who were on season 28 of the hit competition show walked away with a life lesson or two, regardless of whether or not they found lasting love with Joey Graziadei.

Because of this, fan favorites like Lea Cayanan, Daisy Kent, Katelyn DeBacker, and more opened up about what they learned about themselves during their time on The Bachelor, spilling all of the tea in exclusive interviews with Bachelor Nation. Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

First Impression Rose recipient Lea Cayanan kicked off the conversation, revealing to Bachelor Nation three of the biggest things she learned during her time on the beloved competition series. “Walk through life with open arms, embrace all that comes to you, and to love hard and love often,” she shared in her exclusive interview, and we seriously could not agree more.

On the other hand, Daisy Kent admitted that she learned how to find confidence in herself during her time on the show, likely referencing her decision to open up about her struggles with hearing loss and her cochlear implant during her one-on-one date with Joey. It takes a lot of strength to share your story on national television!

Speaking of opening up, last but certainly not least, numerous women let their vulnerable side shine while fighting for the heart of the handsome Joey Graziadei, deeming that to be the biggest lesson they learned during their time on The Bachelor.

Katelyn DeBacker: “Being on the show taught me to truly rely on only yourself for your emotions and feelings.” Maria Georgas: “I have a lot of emotions inside that I tend to hold in, but I’m capable of being vulnerable.” Jenn Tran: “It’s okay to show someone your heart even if you’re scared.” Lauren Hollinger: “I have more emotions than I expected.” Evalin Clark: “It’s okay to show your emotional side!”

While seemingly every single individual is walking away from season 28 of The Bachelor better than before, who secured some extra arm candy in the one and only Joey Graziadei? To find out for yourself, catch brand new episodes of beloved competition series each and every Monday on ABC, or stream them the next day on Hulu.

