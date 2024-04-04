Is there a new ‘Love Island: All Stars’ couple? The missed connection teased by the paparazzi, explained

The inaugural season of Love Island: All Stars has officially come and gone — with Molly Smith and Tom Clare crowned as champions — bringing together fan favorite islanders from various seasons of Love Island: UK in the stunning South African villa for their second (or third) try at true love on reality television.

Individuals like Kaz Kamwi, Chris Taylor, Demi Jones, and more gave Love Island: All Stars their best shot, but ultimately fell flat. They were joined by Liberty Poole from Love Island: UK season 7 and Love Island Games season 1, another woman who had a less-than-ideal journey on the beloved competition series, ultimately leaving the villa just as single as she was beforehand.

On the first day of Love Island: All Stars — a show where Liberty thought she would find her Prince Charming once and for all — the public paired her up with her ex-boyfriend, Jake Cornish. The pair already experienced some trials and tribulations during their first time on our television screens.

The relationship between Liberty and Jake was rather rocky throughout Love Island: UK season 7, taking a turn for the worse during the infamous Movie Night. Jake’s commitment to several controversial statements resulted in Liberty questioning both his feelings and his intentions. “It’s just not that 100 percent… I haven’t got the girl there where I’m like f*** me I want to rip your clothes off. I don’t want to fake any s*** you know what I mean?” Jake was caught telling his fellow castmates. “I don’t want to say I really do like her when I don’t. I’d be lying to myself.” Jake’s uncertainty ultimately lead to their split just three days shy of finale night.

Because he was paired up with Liberty, Jake decided to self-eliminate from Love Island: All Stars on the third day, leaving the 24-year-old single to kick off the hit competition show. Sparking up a connection with Mitchel Taylor shortly afterwards, which proved equally as rocky as her relationship with Jake, Liberty and Mitchel were eventually dumped from the villa on day 16 after being deemed the “least compatible couple.”

After her untimely exit, hunks like Joe Garratt, Casey O’Gorman, Adam Maxted, and more entered the villa, but naturally, Liberty was never able to cross paths with them. Lucky for both parties involved, a missed connection between Liberty and one of these late arrivals might be blossoming into something more, after paparazzi caught them leaving a party with one another earlier this week.

Liberty Poole and Adam Maxted are rumored to be in a relationship

After leaving the launch party for Love Island: All Stars, winner Molly Smith‘s clothing collaboration with Boohoo — a function at which dozens of Love Island alums were in attendance — Liberty and Adam were spotted cozying up with one another. This sparked immediate speculation among fans of the Love Island franchise, who theorized that they spent the night with one another that evening.

For those who need a bit of a refresher, Adam entered the villa on day 26 and instantaneously coupled up with Arabella Chi — even spending a night in the hideaway with her — and then was swiftly dumped from the villa on day 35, just shy of the Love Island: All Stars finale. Despite plans to continue growing their connection post-show, Adam and Arabella couldn’t make it work, and called it quits just a few weeks after filming wrapped.

With a new Love Island: All Stars contestant on his radar, could Adam find his match after all? While there is no way to know for sure, it is safe to say we will be keeping up with both parties on social media until further notice. Those who live in the United States can watch the entirety of Love Island: All Stars on Peacock to get in on the drama.