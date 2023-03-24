Latest Marvel News: Brie Larson dares to trigger the trolls as the MCU maybe losing a quarter of its 2023 content delights diehards

It takes a special kind of person to withstand four years and counting of a ceaseless stream of pure dumb hate, but that person is Brie Larson, who is able to stare into the ugly face of Twitter everyday and respond by sharing, say, a cute croc-wearing selfie. It’s the Captain Marvel star’s latest revelation, though, that proves just how fearless she really is. Elsewhere, Marvel fans have a surprising reaction to the latest distressing update from Disney Plus.

Brie Larson reveals she joined YouTube to prove she wouldn’t get cancelled

Image via Marvel Studios

Remember that wild year when Larson joined YouTube? To have an Oscar-winning actress at the height of her powers switch to vlogging was an unexpected career shift, but now The Marvels headliner has explained the thinking behind her decision. And, in a bold move, it turns out Larson wanted to become a YouTuber to prove that she wasn’t going to get cancelled for saying the wrong thing or putting her foot in it. On a similar note, Larson admitted to being wary of getting put on a pedestal when she joined the MCU, although by the sounds of it there’s nothing that could knock her off.

Marvel’s output this year could be slashed by a full quarter, and the fans are fine with that

Image via Disney Plus

Another day, another disappointing development when it comes to Marvel’s upcoming Disney Plus releases. At the top of this year, it seemed like we’d have eight MCU projects (three movies, five TV shows) dropping across 2023. According to the latest intel, however, those five series could be set to reduce to three, meaning the franchise may lose a quarter of its content for these 12 months. Strangely enough, though, fans are celebrating the news as it’s widely felt that maybe Marvel slowing down could help hike up the quality of the MCU back to what it was during the less-populated Phase Three years.

If Daredevil: Born Again just brings back this single element from the Netflix series, it can make whatever changes it likes

Screengrab via YouTube/Screen Culture

Daredevil: Born Again is already making a lot of controversial creative decisions, from cutting out Karen and Foggy to recasting another major character. It’s hard to see any way that DD diehards could forgive these changes, then, unless the Disney Plus revival goes ahead and brings back one universally beloved element of the original Netflix series. Namely, its legendary opening titles sequence and banger of a theme tune. Honestly, any attempt to replace that truly iconic introduction will only result in abject failure so the only smart option for the studio would be to resurrect the old opening. Not everything needs to be born again, right?

Marvel fans might be wondering who the wisest character in the whole MCU is, but you don’t need to be a genius to know that more of the latest Marvel news will be unfolding soon.