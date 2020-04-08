One thing that fans have been wondering about for a long time now is the mystery of what the future holds for the Defenders in the MCU. Everyone was crushed when Netflix suddenly wiped out their entire collection of Marvel TV shows. What’s more, due to the complications of their deal, Marvel has been unable to use these characters again until two years pass from the date of cancellation. The good news is, though, that the end of this ban is in sight.

MCU Cosmic’s Jeremy Conrad reminded us on Twitter today that many of those Netflix characters will be free to roam the Marvel Cinematic Universe as soon as this November. Namely, Iron Fist, Luke Cage and Daredevil. That’s because all three of those heroes’ shows were given the axe during that same month back in 2018. The story is slightly different for the Punisher and Jessica Jones, though. Their series were removed from the slate in February 2019. So, Marvel will have to wait a few months longer to get their hands on them again. But by February 2021, the Defenders will all be back home.

Iron Fist, Luke Cage, and Daredevil are available as of November. Punisher and Jessica Jones in February. — Jeremy Conrad (@ManaByte) April 8, 2020

Here's How The Punisher's Jon Bernthal Could Look As MCU's Wolverine 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

It should be noted that We Got This Covered has reported in the past that Marvel may’ve gotten some of these characters back a bit ahead of schedule, with our own intel pointing to the studio being able to use a few of the heroes (we couldn’t confirm which ones) as of early 2020. So, whether things have changed or Conrad is just misinformed, we can’t say for sure. And unfortunately, things will probably remain a bit hazy until Marvel makes some sort of announcement.

When it comes to the question of what Kevin Feige and co. will do with these characters post-Netflix though, well, much of the talk has been about Daredevil, but the rest of the Defenders crew are key assets, as well. We Got This Covered’s own intel points to Marvel having plans to bring three out of the five heroes back into the MCU as they are, with Charlie Cox, Krysten Ritter and Jon Bernthal expected to return in some capacity. The same can’t be said about Luke and Danny Rand, however. Mike Colter and Finn Jones are apparently unlikely to be invited back, as their characters will be rebooted instead.

In any case, as we get closer to the point where Marvel can officially announce their plans for the Defenders, more news should arrive about what they’ve got in store, so be sure to stay tuned.