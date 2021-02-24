Millie Bobby Brown Reportedly Wants More Money Than Adult Actors For Stranger Things Season 5

With Godzilla vs. Kong and season 4 of Stranger Things in the can and awaiting release, Millie Bobby Brown is already poised to continue her ascent up the Hollywood ladder in 2021, and that’s without mentioning the raft of other projects in her immediate future.

The 16 year-old will be seen in Netflix’s con artist thriller The Girls I’ve Been and fantasy epic Damsel, while she’s also attached to star in a pair of literary adaptations, with the Russo brothers set to direct sci-fi actioner The Electric State and The Thing About Jellyfish also in the works, both of which are housed at Universal, and then there are the five Enola Holmes sequels that director Harry Bradbeer wants to make.

That’s a tightly packed schedule, and that’s without even mentioning the constant rumors hailing from insider Daniel Richtman that she’s also wanted for an Adam Sandler comedy, a superhero project, an unnamed TV series and several more. The tipster has also repeatedly speculated on her financial wheelings and dealings behind the scenes, and his latest intel offers that Brown wants more money than her adult co-stars for the fifth run of Stranger Things.

Richtman previously claimed that season 4 would make her the highest-paid child actor in the industry, which she already was at that point having pocketed $350,000 per episode for the third batch of episodes. Not only that, but her salary is already equal to that of Winona Ryder and David Harbour as it is, so technically, if Netflix were to pay her a single cent more, then she’d be out-earning her more experienced co-stars.

Then again, neither Ryder nor Harbour produced and starred in one of the platform’s most successful original movies ever, so the company will no doubt be keen to keep the working relationship going for as long as possible.