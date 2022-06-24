‘Moon Knight’ EP drops intriguing hint about Arthur Harrow’s fate

Moon Knight ended with a post-credits stinger scene that was both surprising and not all that surprising. Fans had been waiting all season for Marc Spector’s third alter, Jake Lockley, to show up and, sure enough, he debuted right at the end of the finale, revealed to be Marc’s most violent personality. To prove it, he shot Arthur Harrow at point-blank range, bringing the villain’s reign of terror to an end.

Or so we thought. While speaking to The Playlist, showrunner Jeremy Slater made clear that Ethan Hawke’s arch-foe might not be as much of a goner as he seemed. The EP stressed that anything could happen next because “you don’t actually see a body” and TV law dictates that “no one’s ever dead until you see the body.”

Nevertheless, Slater added that the teaser was established “pretty early on” in the writing process as they knew they wanted to hold Jake off until the end so he could be the one to off Harrow. But Slater now believes Harrow’s potential demise is open to interpretation and he’s willing for whoever continues Moon Knight’s story in the MCU to resurrect him if they want to.

He explained:

“So the goal from the very beginning was we’re going to save Jake for the teaser. He’s going to be the one who kills Harrow. But the fact that we don’t see a body, and I think the fact that everyone loved Ethan Hawke so much and had so much fun working with him on this project, I think they’re just kind of keeping a few cards in their deck just in case the circumstances are ever right. It could have been a flesh wound. It could have been a warning shot. I don’t know. In my mind, he’s dead. But again, the person who gets to answer that is whoever kind of tells the next Moon Knight story.”

It sounds like Slater knows about as much as us, then, when it comes to where Oscar Isaac’s hero will show up in the franchise next. Clearly, Lockley’s arrival was teeing up a second season, but that’s yet to be announced by Marvel or Disney. Isaac himself has hinted that a Midnight Sons team-up project could be where Moonie goes from here. Fans, meanwhile, wouldn’t mind a movie.

Either way, there’s a chance Harrow could return alongside him. Hawke would likely be up for a comeback, seeing as he’s such a big MCU nut these days, although we know he’s also desperate to enter the Star Wars saga, too. While we wait for more Moon Knight news, relive season one on Disney Plus now.