‘Ms. Marvel’ fans going wild for episode 3’s musical action scene
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Ms. Marvel episode three.
Ms. Marvel‘s third episode might just be the best one so far, as it manages to pack in a ton of lore — most of which was new to the fans and is only loosely drawn from the comics — as well as some awesome self-contained scenes. At the top of the list is an unexpectedly musical action sequence that offers the best use of a classic ’80s song in a streaming series since, well, Stranger Things last month.
Spoilers to follow!
The scene in question occurs when the Clandestine, a group of djinn who want to use Kamala’s bangle to get back to their own dimension, storm the wedding of our heroine’s brother Aamir. As Iman Vellani’s protagonist flees the scene and her pursuers give chase, we get one epic needle-drop moment as Jon Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ on a Prayer” starts playing. And fans can’t get enough of it.
Damn.
It’s one of those songs that makes you want to punch the air.
Petition to have Bon Jovi play over all MCU fight scenes from now on.
More evidence, if fans needed it, that Ms. Marvel is the best MCU show to date.
You’re only kidding yourselves, haters.
Bon Jovi’s ’bout to get Kate Bush-ed.
The “Livin’ on a Prayer” scene now ranks up there with other musical action sequences in the MCU, like Thor: Ragnarok‘s use of Led Zeppelin and Doctor Strange 2‘s piano battle.
Other highlights of this week’s installment besides the Bon Jovi banger include a potential tease that Kamala really is an Inhuman after all and a sly crossover with Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings, which we’re still trying to work out the meaning of. Don’t miss Ms. Marvel as it continues Wednesdays on Disney Plus.