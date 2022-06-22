‘Ms. Marvel’ fans going wild for episode 3’s musical action scene

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Ms. Marvel episode three.

Ms. Marvel‘s third episode might just be the best one so far, as it manages to pack in a ton of lore — most of which was new to the fans and is only loosely drawn from the comics — as well as some awesome self-contained scenes. At the top of the list is an unexpectedly musical action sequence that offers the best use of a classic ’80s song in a streaming series since, well, Stranger Things last month.

Spoilers to follow!

The scene in question occurs when the Clandestine, a group of djinn who want to use Kamala’s bangle to get back to their own dimension, storm the wedding of our heroine’s brother Aamir. As Iman Vellani’s protagonist flees the scene and her pursuers give chase, we get one epic needle-drop moment as Jon Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ on a Prayer” starts playing. And fans can’t get enough of it.

When Livin' on a Prayer by Bon Jovi played: pic.twitter.com/qzhAl04Tam — kat ᗢ harkNESs || ☂ua & st era (@scarlet_witchxx) June 22, 2022

a ms.marvel fight scene to bon jovi's livin on a prayer was all I wanted damn — groot (@espresssosad) June 22, 2022

LIVIN ON A PRAYER pic.twitter.com/ggZtQhIu5f — Sora (@soraxiss) June 22, 2022

A chase scene set to Livin' On A Prayer??? This is the greatest show of all time #MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/V8FkzzdAFQ — Jack (-_•) (@captaincupkicks) June 22, 2022

Ms Marvel has a fight scene set to Livin' On A Prayer and people tryna act like it's not the best MCU show ever? — Nick Pit (@pitlookinboy) June 22, 2022

Bon Jovi seeing Livin’ on a Prayer boosting on all the charts tomorrow morning like.#MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/eqoOZaKDCt — Tyler Freshcorn (@tyler_freshcorn) June 22, 2022

The “Livin’ on a Prayer” scene now ranks up there with other musical action sequences in the MCU, like Thor: Ragnarok‘s use of Led Zeppelin and Doctor Strange 2‘s piano battle.

ok so best uses of music in marvel:

1. immigrant song in ragnarok

2. livin' on a prayer in ms. marvel s1e3

3. that piano scene in dsmom — orion (@twsfaIcon) June 22, 2022

Other highlights of this week’s installment besides the Bon Jovi banger include a potential tease that Kamala really is an Inhuman after all and a sly crossover with Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings, which we’re still trying to work out the meaning of. Don’t miss Ms. Marvel as it continues Wednesdays on Disney Plus.