Obi-Wan Kenobi Rumored To Feature Fan Favorite Clone Wars Character

Following the announcement that Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka Tano and Katee Sackhoff’s Bo-Katan would be appearing in the second season of The Mandalorian, it would seem that Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni are intent to open up the extended Star Wars universe and bring some more fan favorite animated characters into the live-action realm.

The Disney era of the franchise has relied far too heavily on the events and iconography of George Lucas’ Original Trilogy, which has been hugely frustrating for fans with an in-depth knowledge of Star Wars lore because there’s almost unlimited potential to tell new stories. Despite this, Lucasfilm seem doggedly determined to have everything tie back to the Skywalker Saga in some way.

However, with rumors making the rounds that fellow animated favorites Ezra Bridger, Sabine Wren and Thrawn could all be set for live-action debuts, it would appear that Star Wars is finally about to expand the scope of its storytelling. Of course, one of the most hotly-anticipated upcoming projects does indeed feature a legacy character, but fans have been desperate to see Ewan McGregor reprise the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi for well over a decade at this point.

The likes of Anakin Skywalker, Darth Vader and Darth Maul have already been heavily linked to the limited series as well, and a new report claims that The Clone Wars‘ Commander Cody could also be set for a major role in Obi-Wan Kenobi. Cody was introduced as the Jedi’s second-in-command in Revenge of the Sith before turning on him when Order 66 was initiated, so it wouldn’t be too difficult to have him appear in either a flashback or as someone trying to hunt Obi-Wan down and bring him back in from exile.

Actor Temuera Morison is confirmed for The Mandalorian, and having voiced multiple roles in The Clone Wars, there’s no reason why he couldn’t end up following suit in live-action and pulling double or even triple duty, especially when there’s been speculation that he might be playing both Boba Fett and Captain Rex already.