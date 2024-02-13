Thinking about applying for ‘The Bachelor?’ Joey Graziadei’s ladies give their greatest advice

We have seen the good, the bad, and the ugly on The Bachelor thus far, but one thing is for certain — all 32 of the women who competed on season 28 have learned something, for better or for worse.

Reality television is truly a mystery, with nobody except the cast and crew knowing what exactly goes on when the cameras are not rolling. Because of this, if you are looking to apply for the beloved competition series, what better people are there to receive advice from than the ladies of The Bachelor themselves?

In exclusive interviews with Bachelor Nation, some fan favorite contestants from season 28 — such as Daisy Kent, Maria Georgas, and Lea Cayanan — gave their greatest advice, all based on their respective experiences within the Bachelor Mansion (and beyond). Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

Giving their greatest advice in exclusive interviews with Bachelor Nation, several of the suitresses from season 28 had words of wisdom for those who hope to be a part of The Bachelor someday, looking to find lasting love with the leading man.

Katelyn DeBacker: “Be prepared for late nights, be okay with being vulnerable and crying in front of people, and be open to anything that comes your way.” Lea Cayanan: “Have FUN with it!! Be present and lead with your heart 💗” Evalin Clark: “Pack tissues! It’s emotional!”

While Katelyn, Lea, and Evalin gave some valuable tidbits of information, individuals like Jenn Tran had much sillier responses, advising future Bachelor contestants to take full advantage of the Oreo jar right when they move into the Bachelor Mansion, just so there’s no disappointment later when they inevitably snag a cookie or two (or maybe ten). How hilarious is that?

Above all, the women of The Bachelor season 28 had one piece of advice for every hopeless romantic who is still looking for their forever person — either on reality television or out in the real world — and we seriously could not agree more.

Daisy Kent: “Truly be yourself.” Lauren Hollinger: “Just truly be yourself!” Maria Georgas: “BE YOURSELF. You don’t always need to fit the mold.”

Could one of the above pieces of advice be coming from a woman who won the beloved competition series, ultimately finding lasting love with Joey Graziadei, securing the final rose, and being presented an exquisite Neil Lane engagement ring at the end of season 28? We will just have to wait and see…

To see how the remainder of The Bachelor plays out, catch new episodes of beloved competition series each and every Monday on ABC, or stream them the next day on Hulu. Reality Steve says that the next few episodes will be 10 out of 10s!