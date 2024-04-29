Whether you love them or hate them (though let’s be real, it’s probably the latter), “Big” Ed Brown and Liz Woods certainly made their time on 90 Day Fiancé memorable. Liz met Big Ed while waitressing at a San Diego restaurant he frequented and the two sparked a turbulent, often on-camera, relationship.

The two were featured in a number of 90 Day Fiancé specials as they tried to patch together their off-and-on relationship. They didn’t seem like a healthy couple but we can’t say they weren’t entertaining!

Although Ed got his start on the show when he was linked with Rose Vega, Liz was a later addition to the cast. As an American couple, however, the two were a far cry from the show’s original premise.

What is Liz from 90 Day Fiancé’s ethnicity?

Photo via @e_92_marie/Instagram

Liz is a single mom and former restaurant manager from San Diego, California. In a now-deleted Instagram post she described herself as multiracial and her Hispanic grandparents were seen in the show. Even so, the fact that Liz was born and raised in San Diego, California, means some viewers have wondered why the show followed her and Big Ed at all.

The show’s premise is based on the K-1 visa which allows the fiancé of a U.S. citizen to legally enter the U.S. for 90 days. If the couple has proved their relationship is legitimate, they can marry within the 90-day period and the foreign spouse can apply for a Green Card. Since both Liz and Big Ed are American, neither of them fit the criteria for a K-1 visa.

Since Big Ed was such a hit with audiences when he first appeared on the show, we’re guessing the 90 Day Fiancé crew made an exception for him and Liz. Perhaps viewers who don’t enjoy following the pair will be glad to know the two have since split. Liz seems happily in love with her new man in San Diego and Big Ed is, well, Big Ed. We wish Liz the best in her new relationship, whether she stays in the 90 Day Fiancé universe or not.

