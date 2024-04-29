Big Ed and Liz Woods sitting together on green couch
via TLC
Category:
TV

What is Liz from ’90 Day Fiance’s ethnicity?

Like it or not, Liz is moving on without Big Ed.
Staci White
Staci White
|
Published: Apr 29, 2024 04:54 am

Whether you love them or hate them (though let’s be real, it’s probably the latter), “Big” Ed Brown and Liz Woods certainly made their time on 90 Day Fiancé memorable. Liz met Big Ed while waitressing at a San Diego restaurant he frequented and the two sparked a turbulent, often on-camera, relationship

Recommended Videos

The two were featured in a number of 90 Day Fiancé specials as they tried to patch together their off-and-on relationship. They didn’t seem like a healthy couple but we can’t say they weren’t entertaining!

Although Ed got his start on the show when he was linked with Rose Vega, Liz was a later addition to the cast. As an American couple, however, the two were a far cry from the show’s original premise. 

What is Liz from 90 Day Fiancé’s ethnicity? 

Elizabeth "Liz" Woods in a flower field.
Photo via @e_92_marie/Instagram

Liz is a single mom and former restaurant manager from San Diego, California. In a now-deleted Instagram post she described herself as multiracial and her Hispanic grandparents were seen in the show. Even so, the fact that Liz was born and raised in San Diego, California, means some viewers have wondered why the show followed her and Big Ed at all. 

The show’s premise is based on the K-1 visa which allows the fiancé of a U.S. citizen to legally enter the U.S. for 90 days. If the couple has proved their relationship is legitimate, they can marry within the 90-day period and the foreign spouse can apply for a Green Card. Since both Liz and Big Ed are American, neither of them fit the criteria for a K-1 visa

Since Big Ed was such a hit with audiences when he first appeared on the show, we’re guessing the 90 Day Fiancé crew made an exception for him and Liz. Perhaps viewers who don’t enjoy following the pair will be glad to know the two have since split. Liz seems happily in love with her new man in San Diego and Big Ed is, well, Big Ed. We wish Liz the best in her new relationship, whether she stays in the 90 Day Fiancé universe or not. 

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article What happened to Lucy on ‘NCIS’?
Lucy Tara from 'NCIS: Hawai'i'
Category: TV
TV
What happened to Lucy on ‘NCIS’?
Staci White Staci White Apr 29, 2024
Read Article Why has ‘X-Men ’97’ discouraged James Gunn from reviving ‘Justice League Unlimited?’
X-Men '97 and James Gunn
Category: TV
TV
Why has ‘X-Men ’97’ discouraged James Gunn from reviving ‘Justice League Unlimited?’
Connie Lee Connie Lee Apr 28, 2024
Read Article Why is self-proclaimed ‘Martha’ from ‘Baby Reindeer’ calling Richard Gadd a bully?
Donny and Martha in Baby Reindeer
Category: TV
TV
Netflix
Netflix
Why is self-proclaimed ‘Martha’ from ‘Baby Reindeer’ calling Richard Gadd a bully?
Kevin Stewart Kevin Stewart Apr 28, 2024
Read Article Who was Sonja Christopher, ‘Survivor’s first ever voted off contestant, and what was her cause of death?
Sonja Christopher Survivor 1
Category: TV
TV
Who was Sonja Christopher, ‘Survivor’s first ever voted off contestant, and what was her cause of death?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Apr 28, 2024
Read Article Where is Abby Lee Miller, JoJo Siwa’s famed instructor?
Abby Lee Miller
Category: TV
TV
Celebrities
Celebrities
Where is Abby Lee Miller, JoJo Siwa’s famed instructor?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Apr 28, 2024
Related Content
Read Article What happened to Lucy on ‘NCIS’?
Lucy Tara from 'NCIS: Hawai'i'
Category: TV
TV
What happened to Lucy on ‘NCIS’?
Staci White Staci White Apr 29, 2024
Read Article Why has ‘X-Men ’97’ discouraged James Gunn from reviving ‘Justice League Unlimited?’
X-Men '97 and James Gunn
Category: TV
TV
Why has ‘X-Men ’97’ discouraged James Gunn from reviving ‘Justice League Unlimited?’
Connie Lee Connie Lee Apr 28, 2024
Read Article Why is self-proclaimed ‘Martha’ from ‘Baby Reindeer’ calling Richard Gadd a bully?
Donny and Martha in Baby Reindeer
Category: TV
TV
Netflix
Netflix
Why is self-proclaimed ‘Martha’ from ‘Baby Reindeer’ calling Richard Gadd a bully?
Kevin Stewart Kevin Stewart Apr 28, 2024
Read Article Who was Sonja Christopher, ‘Survivor’s first ever voted off contestant, and what was her cause of death?
Sonja Christopher Survivor 1
Category: TV
TV
Who was Sonja Christopher, ‘Survivor’s first ever voted off contestant, and what was her cause of death?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Apr 28, 2024
Read Article Where is Abby Lee Miller, JoJo Siwa’s famed instructor?
Abby Lee Miller
Category: TV
TV
Celebrities
Celebrities
Where is Abby Lee Miller, JoJo Siwa’s famed instructor?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Apr 28, 2024
Author
Staci White
Since the moment she listened to her first Britney Spears CD at the tender age of six, Staci has been a lover of all things pop culture. She graduated from UCLA with a Bachelors in Linguistics and somehow turned her love of music, movies, and media into a career as an entertainment writer. When she’s not writing for WGTC, she’s busy fulfilling her own pop star dreams as a singer/songwriter or hanging out at her local coffee shops.