When and where can you watch the finale of ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ season 9?

Beginning in 2014, Bachelor in Paradise has brought together fan-favorite contestants from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette who might have not found love their first time around, meeting in Mexico to try to finally find their perfect match. With some of the most beloved couples in Bachelor Nation finding love with one another during Bachelor In Paradise — such as Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon, Mari Pepin and Kenny Braasch, Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile, and more — the show has proven time and time again to work!

Nonetheless, a brand new group of Bachelor Nation beauties embarked on their second chance (or perhaps even their third chance — we’re talking about you, Rachel) to find love on September 28 for Bachelor In Paradise season 9, with the show coming to a close on December 7.

With the finale just mere hours away, and with just seven men and seven women remaining, fans of The Bachelor franchise have dozens of burning questions…

Fans of The Bachelor franchise are in luck, because the network is giving viewers a whopping three-hour finale tomorrow evening. Can you imagine anything better than that?

This highly-anticipated three-hour finale will air from 8pm to 11pm ET/PT on on ABC, with next-day streaming available via Hulu.

Right now, the previous nine episodes of Bachelor In Paradise season 9 are available via Hulu as well, so be sure to catch up ASAP. With loads and loads of drama, you will not regret it!