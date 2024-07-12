The 13 best anime figures for 2024, ranked

The world of anime is ever-expanding, and we must keep up with it. Each year, new series step into the limelight, as older ones come back from the shadows with new seasons or movies to keep the hype going. Needless to say, it works every time.

Regardless of where you are in your anime journey — whether you’ve just finished your fifth series or are starting your 50th — it’s only natural to want to showcase your love for your favorites. For most people, acquiring merchandise is a fundamental part of the fan experience and when it comes to anime, character figures are a must. Of course, there are plenty of other merch options out there, from posters to mugs and t-shirts, but nothing beats the joy of having figures of your most cherished anime characters. There are so many cool ones to choose from, though, that selecting the best becomes an arduous and time-consuming task.

To help you in the quest to find the perfect item for your collection, here are our top picks for the best anime figures for 2024.

Jobless Reincarnation is a hit with fans of isekai anime. Its world-building and story are great, but what truly makes it worth your while are characters like Roxy. The talented and wise mage is one of the best characters in the series, making this figure an excellent addition to your merch collection. It depicts Roxy in a flowery dress, posing elegantly on a heart-shaped blue base that matches her hair and outfit. You won’t find a cuter figure if you try.

This is a perfect gift for all Spy x Family enthusiasts out there. Each box comes with a random figure of Anya showcasing one of the many expressions we’ve seen her pull in the anime. The collection has six regular figures and one hidden edition, but all of them are colorful, adorable, and high-quality, so you’ll be satisfied no matter which one you get. Well, or you can simply buy the whole set. Why settle for just one?

Blue Lock is one of the most popular sports anime in current times, so any fan of the genre would be happy with this figure. It depicts the series’ protagonist in the middle of a soccer match, getting ready to strike the ball while surrounded by his neon green aura. This item is approximately 5.5 inches tall, and perfectly showcases Yoichi Isagi’s determination to fulfill his goal.

If you’re into Kaiju no. 8, this action figure of Kafka in his kaiju form is everything you could ever dream of. Standing at around 7.5 inches, the figure comes with three optional facial expressions, a pair of optional hands, and an optional right arm and leg. This means that you’ll be able to position it in different ways and choose how to best display it. Besides, the figure is a well-detailed and faithful recreation of the character’s anime design — what more could you wish for?

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End has become a phenomenon in and outside Japan, praised for its stunning art, animation, and writing. And what better way to celebrate its success than by purchasing a top-tier action figure? While most anime characters get statues, this Frieren figure comes with movable arms and legs, 3 sets of optional facial expressions, and 3 sets of optional hands so you can change up how you display her. It also includes a magical effect stand and the protagonist’s staff for extra pizzazz. All in all, it’s an incredible deal.

If you need some sparkle in your life, how about brightening it up with this Ai Hoshino figure? B-Komachi’s lead idol may not be around anymore, but she certainly left her mark on us. She is perhaps the most iconic character of Oshi no Ko, and this item showcases that flawlessly. Colorful and detailed, the 8.3-inch figure sees Ai propped up by two hearts and with a microphone in hand, doing what she did best — performing.

Whether you’re a longtime Bleach fan or a newbie who got into it thanks to Thousand-Year Blood War, this figure is for you. With precise detail, it depicts Ichigo Kurosaki in his battle-torn Bankai outfit, swinging his sword during the series’ final arc. The figure is around 8.7 inches tall and (much like the anime) has a dark vibe to it, accentuated by the black special effects surrounding the protagonist.

This is easily one of the best Rimuru Tempest figures available. It’s around 9 inches tall and well-detailed, portraying the main character in human form. Rimuru looks very dignified in this figure (as any Demon Lord should), drawing a sword as their hair and coat flow in the wind. Needless to say, it’s a fitting depiction of one of the most powerful characters in anime and a terrific choice for fans of the series.

For Demon Slayer fans, this is a must. Standing at approximately 7.5 inches, the figure depicts the series’ protagonist during battle, surrounded by flame effects to replicate his Hinokami Kagura. No matter what perspective you look at it from, this statue is sure to impress with its vibrant colors and details. Plus, Tanjiro’s pose, flowing haori, and the way the flames follow his katana provide an incredible illusion of movement. Overall, this is exactly the kind of anime figure any collector would be lucky to own.

Izuku Midoriya’s hero costume has changed a few times in My Hero Academia, but this is definitely one of the coolest versions. With 11.4 inches, this item showcases a raggedy Deku using Blackwhip during his lonely search for All for One in the Dark Hero arc. The figure can be displayed with or without the mask, and it comes with tear stickers so fans can further customize it. How cool is that?

This figure is for the volleyball aficionados and those who like to defy the odds. The item is about 9.1 inches tall and features Hinata in his Karasuno team attire, crouching on a tree stump as the crow on his right arm prepares to take flight. It’s a glorious figure that any Haikyuu!! fan will understand the meaning of — and want on their shelf, of course.

Yuji and Gojo usually take the spotlight, but if you have enough figures of them and want to escape the norm, this Geto statue is the way to go. It stands at approximately 10.1 inches and depicts the sorcerer in action, using his Cursed Spirit Manipulation in the Jujutsu Kaisen movie. The cursed energy emanating from this figure is jaw-dropping and perfectly contrasts with Geto’s relaxed yet menacing pose. It’s any fan’s dream gift.

You can never go wrong with a One Piece figure, especially if it depicts the series’ protagonist in his giant Gear 5 form. Sure, the other gears were pretty cool, but nothing compares to the excitement of seeing Luffy use Gear 5 for the first time in his final battle against Kaido. This detailed 14-inch and 9-pound figure perfectly captures the likeness of Luffy in the anime. Plus, it looks huge on a shelf, so if you want to take your collection from good to awesome, this is an excellent choice.

