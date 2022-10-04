10 tallest anime characters of all time

Most anime characters are average human height, so when a colossal-sized character enters stage left, viewers know they mean business.

Some of these giants are heroes, some are villains, but all are larger than anything one would find on Earth. Of course, size doesn’t always matter, it just means they’re usually more difficult for their opponent to beat. When it comes to anime, the bigger they are, the harder they fall.

Today we’re counting down the tallest characters in anime. There are others, and some may be bigger, but this list is only showing ones that have visual proof that shows the enormity of their size.

10. Big Mom – One Piece

Charlotte Linlin is definitely one big momma. The main antagonist of the Whole Cake Island Arc of One Piece, Big Mom has increased physical strength and stamina. She is able to withstand cannons, gunfire and other attacks.

She is the queen of Totto Land and has one of the highest bounties in the world on her – 4,388,000,000 berries.

9. Golden Ape Baby – Dragon Ball GT

Baby is the first main antagonist in Dragon Ball GT. He was created by Dr. Myuu, with the goal of destroying every last Saiyan and reviving the Tuffle race. Baby transforms into Golden Ape Baby

Baby is transformed into Golden Ape Baby after receiving some blasts from Bulma’s blutz wave generator. In this form, he is stronger than Goku’s Super Saiyan 4 form.

As the name implies, Golden Ape Baby is a golden ape form of Baby. Despite his enormous size, he retains his agility and had to be taken down with the combined force of all of the Dragon Ball heroes fighting together.

8. Diane – Nanatsu no Taizai

Diane looks like an adorable little girl but is the Serpent’s Sin of Envy of the Seven Deadly Sins, one of seven main protagonists of the Seven Deadly Sins anime.

Diane is a member and current princess of the giants. She is nicknamed the Queen of the Giants because she will be ruler after her father dies. Although she says she does not care about humans, she regularly risks her life to save humans.

7. Mount Lady – My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia’s Yu Takeyama quirk allows her to shift from her normal 5 foot, 3 inches to giant-sized 67 feet tall. The only problem is she can be one or the other but cannot shift to any other heights.

As a giant, Mount Lady’s special ability is a flying kick called the canyon cannon. While she is a supporting hero, she often uses her sexual appeal to get what she wants.

6. Colossal Titan – Attack on Titan

The Colossal Titan is nearly 200 feet tall and serves as the main antagonist during the first three seasons of Attack on Titan.

Also known as the God of Destruction, the Colossal Titan is one of nine titans who are attacking the last remaining humans. He is tall enough to see over the walls surrounding the districts.

5. Vaccine Man – One Punch Man

Vaccine Man is a mysterious being who claims he was caused by all the pollution and environmental carelessness of the Earth. He believes that eradicating humans is the only way for Mother Earth to prosper.

“The will of the Earth gave birth to me so that I may destroy humanity and their insidious civilization,” Vaccine Man says to Saitama, shortly before the One Punch Man kills him with a single blow.

4. Godzilla Earth – Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters

Possibly the world’s most famous monster, this anime features the now 984-foot-tall giant who has survived on Earth for 20,000 years. Human refugees attempt to recolonize the planet by eliminating the giant creature.

This 2017 anime was the 30th Godzilla movie produced but the first animated Godzilla movie.

3. Porunga – Dragon Ball Z

Porunga is the Namekian dragon the Dragon Ball heroes summon while on the planet Namek. Unlike Shenron, who looks like a giant serpent, Porunga resembles an alligator.

Like his Earth counterpart Shenron, Porunga can grant wishes, but unlike Shenron, Porunga grants three wishes. He is also very humorous and opposed to killing people.

2. Getter Emperor – Getter Robo Arc

The Getter Emperor is the Getter’s perfect form in the Getter Robo Arc. When advanced dinosaurs take over the Earth, a scientist developed robotic vehicles to save humanity. As Getter absorbs energy, it slowly evolved into the Getter Emperor.

Due to its size and energy-absorbing abilities, the Getter Emperor is now a threat to the entire universe.

1. Super Shenron – Dragon Ball Super

Super Shenron is the universe-sized Dragon of the Gods, with golden skin and red eyes. He was created when the Zalama, the Dragon God, formed the Super Dragon Balls.

Although Super Shenron has no limits to his wish-granting, he only grants one wish per summoning. After the Dragon Ball heroes summon Super Shenron, he is seen stretching his body out, enveloping dozens of solar systems.