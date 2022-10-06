The 10 shortest characters in anime

It’s said that good things come in small packages, but in anime, small packages either means they’re super cute or very powerful – and sometimes both. Sometimes these people – or creatures – have to stir the pot a little to be heard, but when they are, it’s simply magic on the screen.

We recently counted down some of the tallest characters in anime, but now we’re counting down some of the shortest. Like with the tallest characters list, we were looking for visual proof of their size.

Of course, this list is limited to one character per anime, or else most of the list would be Pokémon.

10. Mineta – My Hero Academia

Minoru Mineta is a pint-sized hero and supporting protagonist in My Hero Academia. Mineta’s quirk includes purple balls that grow from his head, which resemble grapes. Due to that, his hero name is Grape Juice. He can pull the balls off, throw them and they stick to anything, but also weigh him down in the process.

Although he looks like a child due to his size, he is a teenager and student in Class 1-A at U.A. High School.

9. Granny Pinako – Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Granny Pinako is the grandmother of Winry Rockbell and taught her granddaughter everything she knows about being a surgeon and about automail engineering in Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood. She is known throughout the region as the “Leopardess of Resembool.”

After the death of their mother and the disappearance of their father, Granny Pinako is the closest adult to the Elric brothers, who use her home as a base during their travels.

8. Puar – Dragon Ball

Yamcha’s shape-shifting best friend is Dragon Ball is Puar, a cute talking cat who sasses people.

Although Puar is voiced by female voice actors and is called a female throughout the Dragon Ball universe, the Dragon Ball creator has revealed that Puar is a male.

No matter how strong all the main cast of characters around Yamcha is, Puar remains consistent in his belief in Yamcha’s abilities.

7. Happosai – Ranma ½

Although he’s tiny, he’s also a very angry little man. Happosai is a major antagonist in Ranma ½, dead set on taking revenge on Genma Saotome and Soun Tendo, the fathers of the main characters Ranma Saotome and Akane Tendo, respectively.

Happosai is a pervert who harasses women, and carries around an odd collection of bras and panties.

6. Umaru-Chan – Himouto!

Umaru-Chan is a high school girl who seems to have it all – beauty and brains – but once she gets home, and “unwinds,” she shrinks herself into a toddler-sized child.

She likes to eat and play video games while using her cuteness to get whatever she wants from her brother.

5. Sugar – Tiny Little Snow Fairy Sugar

Sugar is an apprentice season fairy who makes friends with 11-year-old human Saga Bergman. Despite the fact that humans aren’t supposed to be able to see fairies, they become close, with Sugar moving into Saga’s bedroom.

Sugar is cute with pink hair and a white dress. She is small enough to fit into Saga’s hands but disrupts Saga’s life because people think the girl is crazy. She’s not crazy, it’s just Sugar!

4. Joltik – Pokémon the Series: Black and White

Joltik is an electric bug-type Pokémon with the ability to absorb static electricity by attaching itself to other Pokémon, like a tick draining blood from an animal.

The Pokédex lists Joltik at four inches tall. Although it is tiny, it packs a powerful punch on the strongest of Pokémon, thanks to all the electricity it stores up, including fan-favorite Pikachu.

3. Sylph – Black Clover

Sylph is known as the Spirit of Wind in the anime Black Clover. Because of her pint-sized form, Yuno Grinberryall calls her Bell. The tiny green spirit can store mana for three days to grow taller, but not by much.

Sylph is very possessive of Yuno. She uses her ability to control the wind to help Yuno in battle.

2. Myōga – InuYasha

Myōga is a male flea demon who uses InuYasha and then Moroha. Like a real flea, Myōga drinks blood and can jump long distances.

He is a coward who runs away whenever danger is present, which has become a warning sign that things are about to get bad.

1. U-1146 – Cells at Work

U-1146 is a white blood cell and the main protagonist in Cells at Work. As a neutrophil, U-1146 is the first line of defense in the person’s body.

Although normally quiet and introverted, U-1146 transforms into a killing machine whenever he has to face off against germs.