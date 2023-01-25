The fate of Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty has been in limbo since it was brought to light that the show’s co-creator Justin Roiland was embroiled in a felony domestic violence charge involving an unnamed Jane Doe.

Roiland’s attorney vehemently denied the allegations on Roiland’s behalf, but the damage was already done. Should a sliver of hope for Roiland’s reputation remain, it was shattered upon the subsequent leak of alleged DMs between Roiland and an underage fan that occurred years prior to his domestic violence charges; DMs that contained lewd and disturbing language that left the show – and its creator – officially dead to fans.

Because Roiland has been heavily involved in a number of other popular animated shows, it became a question whether anything he’d touched could be enjoyed guilt-free. Some even speculated whether his work on shows like Gravity Falls would be redubbed.

By and large, the fate of Rick and Morty seemed all but doomed, but on Jan. 24 Adult Swim finally addressed the situation in an official statement and clarified whether or not the show would end with Roiland’s scandal or continue with a seventh season.

Will there be a season 7 of Rick and Morty or has the controversy with Justin Roiland got it canceled?

In a post to its official Twitter account, Adult Swim confirmed that Rick and Morty would continue with a seventh season and that Justin Roiland would not be involved with it.

“Adult Swim has ended its association with Justin Roiland Rick and Morty will continue The talented and dedicated crew are hard at work on Season 7”

Adult Swim did not confirm how season seven will take shape nor provide a release date. It was previously assumed that season seven would release sometime in 2023 after co-creator Dan Harmon told The Wrap that Rick and Morty would henceforth produce one season a year and Roiland said “the show could run forever.” With season six released back in Sept. 2022, it went without saying fans expected a seventh seven in 2023.

However, with the removal of Roiland and the reworking that’ll need to take place in order to keep the show alive, there will surely be a delay between seasons. How long that delay will be is up in the air at the moment.

Because Rick and Morty likely can’t exist without the characters Rick or his grandson Morty, both of whom are voiced by Roiland, the assumption remains that an entirely new voice actor will be brought in to take over the roles. That said, fans have hatched their own plans for how a Rick and Morty show sans Rick and Morty could easily exist with or without the two characters should Adult Swim choose to go down that route.

At this time, much is unknown about the minute details of the seventh season of Rick and Morty save that it is happening and that it will not include Justin Roiland. We Got This Covered will update you with more news about Rick and Morty as it becomes available.