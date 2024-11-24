Prince Harry erased a long-standing Royal rule for Meghan Markle, but it only managed to make Princess Beatrice’s life easier

When Prince Harry decided to toss one of the Royal Family’s oldest traditions out of the gilded window for Meghan Markle, the move sent shockwaves through Buckingham Palace — but who knew it would also clear a path for Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi?

Recommended Videos

Let’s rewind to 2017, when Harry invited Meghan Markle, his then-fiancée, to the Royal Family’s private Sandringham Christmas festivities. At the time, royal protocol dictated that only married partners were allowed to join the inner circle. No ring? No access to Sandringham’s Christmas dinner, no church stroll, no cozying up with the Queen by the fire. Even Kate Middleton, Prince William’s longtime partner, had to cool her heels until they were legally wed. Not even a diamond ring could buy you a set at the table until the vows were exchanged.

Meghan Markle joins Prince Harry for a Christmas Day service at Sandringham, in what's believed to be the first time a royal fiancée has spent the Christmas holiday with the queen and her family https://t.co/EynqXznFoM pic.twitter.com/13t1JKJC7F — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 25, 2017

But Harry wasn’t about to let some crusty old tradition keep Meghan from his family’s Christmas gathering. With Meghan’s family thousands of miles away in America, Harry pulled some strings, shrugged off the rulebook, and said, “She’s coming, and that’s that.” So, a royal tradition fell just like that. Imagine how the Princess of Wales or Zara Tindall, who had to wait until their wedding days felt. They probably weren’t thrilled about Meghan jumping in the converted Christmas turkey line at Sandringham.

In 2019. Princess Beatrice, still months away from walking down the aisle, scored her then-fiancé Edo a golden ticket to the same exclusive Sandringham Christmas celebrations. Thanks to the Harry-Meghan precedent, the Royals were now seemingly cool with letting serious plus-ones attend the family’s most private event. Edo wasn’t just tagging along for some mulled wine and mince pies— he even made the solemn march to St. Mary Magdalene Church with the Windsors. It’s evident that Edo cemented his place as one of the gang before he even said, “I do.” Before Harry flipped the script, Edo would’ve been left outside in the cold. But now? No ring, no problem.

Princess Beatrice @yorkiebea and her fiancé , Edo attend Christmas Day Church Service with the rest of @RoyalFamily at St Mary Magdalene Church on the #Sandringham Estate, on December 25 2019.Thanks to @Anvilius For a lovely first look <3 pic.twitter.com/DtfNjXB4l6 — Princess Beatrice ♔ (@HRHBeaOfYork) December 25, 2019

Edo’s inclusion in the family Christmas may not be just because of Harry. We are seeing a monarchy that’s trying to become modern — or at least one that’s willing to break its own rules when it suits them. Since his marriage to Beatrice in 2020, Edo has become a regular at royal events. And Beatrice? She’s likely still silently thanking Harry for cutting through the red tape so she didn’t have to handle the awkwardness of explaining to her future husband why he couldn’t join in on the fun just yet.

Harry and Meghan’s every move continues to stir up drama, but this small act of defiance might just be their most wholesome legacy. Who knew their holiday rebellion would make life easier for Beatrice and Edo? If there’s a lesson here, it’s this: sometimes, bending the rules isn’t just about breaking tradition—it’s about bringing people closer, turkey dinners included. Let’s be honest, Beatrice and Edo probably aren’t complaining. With baby number two on the way and a solid spot at the royal table, they’ve got Harry and Meghan to thank for it all. Well, at least until the next tradition gets turned on its head.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy