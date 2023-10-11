What did Sophie Turner say on the Ring camera?

It’s difficult to pinpoint what the biggest breakup of the year was. Or even will be, considering how ruthless the year’s been. We’ve seen the absolute debacle that was Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez’s divorce, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s messy separation, and even Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro’s heartbreaking split (sorry about that), but nothing could’ve quite prepared us for the divorce of Sophie Turner and our least favorite Jonas, Joe Jonas.

Not only did they unexpectedly call it quits on their relationship a year after welcoming their second child, but neither Turner nor Jonas has directly touched on the subject. In fact, their divorce has been a perplexing case of ‘he said, she said,’ all emanating from questionable ‘close’ sources. Reportedly, one of these sources confirmed that the divorce was finalized the moment Jonas caught sight of his ex-wife making a certain statement on a ring cam. So, what was it?

What did Joe Jonas see in the ring cam?

Photo by James Devaney/GC Images

TMZ reports that several of their sources have told them that “Joe had access to a ring cam that he said captured Sophie saying and/or doing something that made him realize the marriage was over”. US Weekly claims to have a little more detail, saying that the camera caught Turner badmouthing Jonas to one of her friends. Their source says, “It wasn’t anything more than that, but that was the final straw.”

Naturally, this information should be taken with a grain of salt and, at this moment in time, we don’t know what the former couple’s next steps will be. But when you can’t think of anything worse than your favorite celebrities’ breaking up – scary, I know – here comes information that makes matters much worse than love being a lie.

From lawsuits, accusations, and even dates with their ex (one Taylor Swift, you might’ve heard of her), the situation quickly turned sour, even if just a few months prior their love seemed to be endless with public declarations of unwavering devotion. Guess that’s what you get for dating a woman seven years younger than you, Joe – as you seemingly tend to do. But hey, at least this ring cam situation has proved exceedingly memetic.

What Joe caught Sophie saying on Ring Cam: pic.twitter.com/lbm8UZ1Ovs — Nathan (@nathanOkoopa) September 6, 2023 Sophie Turner caught on the Ring cam by Joe Jonas pic.twitter.com/SIuwP4LwOZ — Hannah Wright (@HannahAWright) September 6, 2023

Obviously, this is all fun and games until it isn’t but for the sake of their children, I hope the ring cam video is never released. But for the sake of our nosy nature, I sure hope to see Turner saying Frankie Jonas was secretly her favorite Jonas (at least, that’s what I think she said).