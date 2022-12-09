Latest Gaming News: There were plenty of announcements at The Game Awards and Microsoft is officially being sued

In today’s gaming news The Game Awards has brought with it more announcements that we can sink our teeth into and the FTC is officially suing Microsoft over the Activision Blizzard acquisition.

All of the announcements at The Game Awards

From @bandainamcoUS and @@fromsoftware_pr, this is Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon!

There were plenty of announcements at The Game Awards. We found out that the release date for Street Fighter 6 is June 2, 2023, and that one of the best PlayStation games of 2021, Returnal, is coming to PC. As for the rest, well here is a concise list for you.

Those were not the only announcements as many other new games were announced during The Game Awards as well as new trailers for games that were already announced. You can still go back and watch the full broadcast to watch all of the announcements for yourself, here.

The winners of The Game Awards

Game of The Year! A massive congratulations to @ELDENRING for their big win! @fromsoftware_pr

Of course, what is even more important than the announcements shown at The Game Awards were the awards themselves. So let’s take a look at which games won in the following categories.

Elden Ring – Game of the Year

Elden Ring – Best Game Direction

God of War Ragnarök – Best Narrative

Elden Ring – Best Art Direction

God of War Ragnarök – Best Score and Music

God of War Ragnarök – Best Audio Design

Christopher Judge for Kratos in God of War Ragnarök – Best Performance

As Dusk Falls – Games for Impact

Final Fantasy XIV – Best Ongoing Game

Stray – Best Indie Game

Marvel Snap – Best Mobile Game

Final Fantasy XIV – Best Community Support

God of War Ragnarök – Innovation in Accessibility

Moss Book II – Best VR/AR Game

Bayonetta 3 – Best Action Game

God of War Ragnarök – Best Action/Adventure Game

Elden Ring – Best Role Playing Game

MultiVersus – Best Fighting Game

Kirby and the Forgotten Land – Best Family Game

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope – Best Sim/Strategy Game

Gran Turismo 7 – Best Sports/Racing Game

Splatoon 3 – Best Multiplayer Game

Ludwig – Content Creator of the Year

Stray – Best Debut Indie Game

Arcane: League of Legends – Best Adaptation

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Most Anticipated Game

Valorant – Best Esports Game

Yay – Best Esports Athlete

Loud – Best Esports Team

Bzka – Best Esports Coach

2022 League of Legends World Championship – Best Esports Event

God of War Ragnarök seems to have won the most awards at the event taking home six awards including Christopher Judge’s award for Best Performance. Elden Ring managed to take home the Game of the Year Award, surprising nobody. Congratulations to all the winners, and there were plenty of great games nominated for awards this year, so go play them all!

The FTC has announced that they are suing Microsoft

#BREAKING: FTC seeks to block Microsoft Corp.'s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Inc.

In more serious news, the Federal Trade Commission is officially suing Microsoft over the acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Of course, this has been the subject of a few of our prior roundups, but we have finally gotten confirmation that they will be attempting to block the acquisition. Their reasoning is pretty simple: once Microsoft acquires Activision Blizzard it will restrict new titles to being Xbox exclusives, blocking out the competition.

The FTC’s statement draws on the example of what Microsoft has done since its acquisition of ZeniMax Media, the parent company of Bethesda Softworks, and that even though Microsoft says they won’t make titles from Activision Blizzard Xbox exclusive, upcoming Bethesda titles like Redfall and Starfield are. ZeniMax is also in control of Doom, Wolfenstein, and The Elder Scrolls. This is concerning because, in addition to Call of Duty, the main franchise brought up by Sony when they argue against the acquisition, Activision Blizzard also owns World of Warcraft, Diablo, Overwatch, Crash Bandicoot, Spyro the Dragon, StarCraft and Candy Crush Saga. If all of these titles were to become Xbox exclusive, their competitors would surely suffer financial consequences.

Of course, Microsoft will be shelling out $69 billion for the deal, so it does seem unlikely that they won’t try to keep some Activision Blizzard games for their own platform even if they commit to a 10-year deal with both Microsoft and Sony to have Call of Duty on their platforms as well. We will undoubtedly be updating you as to what happens between the FTC and Microsoft, and what the outcome will mean for the gaming industry, and more importantly, for you the players.

Come back tomorrow for our next gaming news roundup.