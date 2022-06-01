Star Wars as a franchise has always been about prophecy and the idea of a chosen one, but even Jedi master Obi-Wan Kenobi would struggle to complete some of the daily Wordle challenges.

Every 24 hours, The New York Times uploads a new five-letter word challenge, giving users just six guesses to uncover the mystery. That challenge nature can be demanding, and there’s no shame in needing some help. Here are a few gentle tips and tricks to help send you on your way.

5-letter words with ‘EA’ in the middle

With 318 potential correct combinations, here are a few to get your brain moving.

ABEAM

AHEAD

BREAD

CHEAP

CHEAT

CLEAN

CREAK

DREAD

DREAM

GLEAM

GREAT

KNEAD

PLEAD

PLEAS

PLEAT

QUEAN – An impudent or badly behaved girl or woman

RHEAS – a large flightless bird of South American grasslands, resembling a small ostrich with greyish-brown plumage.

SHEAL – To shelter under a shieling

SHEAR

SKEAN

SMEAR

SNEAK

SPEAK

TWEAK

WHEAT

WREAK – cause (a large amount of damage or harm).

A large portion of these are adverbs and adjectives, very descriptive words around actions. There are many interesting smatterings of words here, and it’s one of the more creative prompts you can get in Wordle.

An all-time, guaranteed quality strategy to get better at Wordle is to actively absorb and read as much as possible. Pick up a dictionary, a book, or a newspaper, and just deep dive into it. Look up any words you don’t know and it can help send you to success in the future.