‘Black Adam’ reportedly cut a post-credits scene that would have had huge implications for Doctor Fate

It seems like Black Adam was supposed to have another end-credit scene that could have given clues to the future of one of DC’s characters. Unfortunately, the scene was scrapped. However, there is a slight chance that the deleted scene could still be canon in the DCU.

The Direct reported that alongside the Superman cameo, there was also a scene that would dictate the fate of Dr. Fate. Sources told them that there was a scene where Dr. Fate’s helmet would be picked up by an unknown entity, perhaps Pierce Brosnan himself. The scene would hint that Dr. Fate isn’t truly dead and that he would return.

In the film, Dr. Fate’s helmet disintegrated after it was used by Hawkman (played by Aldis Hodge) during the final battle. So in the end-credits scene, the helmet would have reappeared or materialized after vanishing, only for it to be picked up at the end of the film

“The brief scrapped sequence takes place during the day in a sandy location. The opening shot slowly pans up from the ground to reveal Doctor Fate’s helmet siting atop the sand. A hand then comes into the frame to pick up The Helmet of Fate, although the scene quickly cuts to black before the identity of the mystery individual can be revealed.”

While it’s unknown if Dr. Fate and the rest of the Justice Society of America would return to the DCU, USA Today reports that Brosnan enjoyed his time in the DCU. It was reported that he was upset when he found out his character was killed immediately after his debut appearance. So perhaps the deleted scene was to mitigate the actor’s disappointment and give him hope for his eventual return. But regardless, Black Adam’s director, Jaume Collet-Serra, said that “not everything is as it seems.”

Black Adam is DC’s newest superhero film, showcasing a brand new team of heroes. Despite what critics thought of the film, fans praised it, giving it an average score of 90 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Black Adam is now showing in theaters.