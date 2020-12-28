Daniel Radcliffe And Harry Potter Cast Reportedly In Talks To Return For New Film

After nearly a decade, it seems that Daniel Radcliffe and the gang are in talks to return to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter to share in a new, as of yet undisclosed adventure.

The way J.K. Rowling concluded things for the Chosen One all the way back in 2007 made it seem like a definitive end. But as is usually the case with franchises that essentially influence the cultural landscape, Harry Potter, or at least some version of the world he inhabited, eventually returned to the big screen. Indeed, the crew of the 7-film saga has been hard at work over the past few years developing the Fantastic Beasts spinoff series, with the aid of Rowling herself, no less, though according to the latest reports, Warner Bros. is now holding talks with the original cast to bring them back for another project.

This is based on intel from insider Daniel Richtman, who shared the scoop on his Patreon page. Apparently, Radcliffe and the rest of the main cast have been talking to the company for some time now but the ongoing pandemic put things on the back burner. It looks as if they’re picking up speed again, though, and with any luck, we’ll get an official announcement about this mysterious new film soon.

Currently, the most obvious candidate for what it could be is a cinematic adaptation of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, a 2016 play that served as the official sequel to the story and depicted the struggles of the main characters after defeating Voldemort. The plot not only once again touched on the trauma of the protagonist’s childhood but also the dilemmas of parenthood. And now that the cast looks considerably older, this might be a perfect opportunity for such a reunion.

Then again, this new Harry Potter project could be something else entirely and we’ll just have to wait and see what J.K. Rowling’s escapist fictional world of wizardry and magic will have in store for Potterheads next.