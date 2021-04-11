The Old Guard 2 Will Reportedly Be More Bloody And Violent Than The First Film

It was clear that Charlize Theron’s The Old Guard wasn’t going to be the latest in a long line of cookie cutter comic book adaptations when the titular team of immortals were gunned down in spectacularly blood-spattered fashion at the very beginning of the movie. As well as establishing that they can’t die, it also signalled director Gina Prince-Blythewood’s intentions to lean into the R-rating.

The decision worked out well for all parties in the end, too, with The Old Guard scoring strong reviews from critics and becoming one of Netflix’s most-watched original movies ever after being streamed over 70 million times in the four weeks following its addition to the library. The plot may have been typically convoluted and nonsensical to a point, but it was the action sequences that elevated the material.

The body count was high, the deaths were suitably grisly and some solid sound design made every bullet hit that little bit harder, and we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Netflix had placed Extraction 2 into active development long before it was confirmed – that The Old Guard 2 is set to up the ante to deliver a bloodier and much more violent second installment.

The streamer has yet to announce any concrete plans for a follow-up, but Theron and the gang are more than ready to suit up and report for duty once again. And having developed a penchant for R-rated action over the last twelve months thanks to the likes of The Old Guard, Extraction, Spenser Confidential and Project Power, all of which rank among the platform’s ten most popular originals, there’s clearly an audience that’s ready and willing to see Netflix’s heroes get their hands dirty.