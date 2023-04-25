Latest DC News: Potential Superman cameo in ‘The Flash’ set to implode the internet as fans debate the best actor to embody a future Batman

In the lead up to the emergence of the revamped DC extended universe, fans are finding any way to amuse themselves as they wait for new information. Between fan-casting and ripping apart the shortcomings of the DCU up to this point, they’re doing a decent job of it. One surprising name has been thrown out for Batman over on Reddit, spurring a backlash so fast even the Flash would have trouble keeping up. No fancast could beat the rumors of an actual superman cameo supposedly debuting in The Flash later this spring. If it turns out to be true, it proves that we are living in the strangest timeline.

When fans aren’t throwing out bids for their dream actors, they’re focusing on all the ways James Gunn can improve on DCU shortcomings from the last few years. The current push online is for Gunn to craft a believable romance between the Man of Steel and Lois Lane, something that many Twitter users felt the couple hasn’t had since the ‘80s. If you’ve seen the rumor online that Netflix may be acquiring the rights to the DCU line-up, we’re here to tell you that rumor is probably never going to come to fruition.

I’ll trade you one Spider-Man for your Batman

via Sony

In an extremely out-of-left-field choice, one brave Redditor has decided that none other than The Amazing Spider-Man himself could properly bear the weight of Batman’s cowl. Andrew Garfield was the top choice for u/jswift1988, but the majority of the sub was quick to slap down their choice. The conversation sparked debate on what it meant to truly embody The Batman, with plenty of users admitting that they never assumed Robert Pattinson could do the Dark Knight justice when he was cast in 2022’s The Batman. With the reimagined DCEU coming in 2025, we could have years before we learn the identity of the latest Bruce Wayne. There have been plenty of rumors ranging from the return of Michael Keaton as a permanent DCEU feature, to Ben Affleck finishing his tenure as The Bat. Until DC really starts to move on Batman the Brave and the Bold we’ll just have to keep hoping whomever takes up the mantle can wear the cape as well as the plethora of actors who came before.

Something too good to be true is happening? And you won’t elaborate? Sounds legit!

An incredibly bold Twitter user took to the site to declare that Netflix is in the market to buy the SnyderVerse offerings — most of which are available on HBO Max at this very moment. The user was immediately bombarded with questions like, “How do you know this,” and “What are your sources?” In true internet grifter fashion, they refused to elaborate on their claims, or even name the type of drug that sparked their hallucination in the first place. Since there is literally no way to verify this rumor, we’re not going to entertain it as even slightly truthful, but we do have to admit that the comments are well worth the perusal.

Superman has always loved Lois Lane, its time we loved the two together

via The CW

Consensus on social media suggests that fans haven’t felt the love connection between the Kent’s for several iterations now, but they were quick to say it only pertains to the big screen offerings. Users agreed that there hadn’t been a believable love affair between the Man of Steel and Lois Lane since Christopher Reeves and Margot Kidder’s romance back in ’78. With James Gunn completely resetting the origin stories laid out over the last decade by the DCU, fans are hopeful that the upcoming iteration will really sell the most important connection in Clark’s life outside of his adoptive parents. Gunn’s MCU project Guardians of the Galaxy proves that he can manage a tumultuous love story, so hopefully the director can bring some of that believability to the screen with Superman: Legacy finally drops in 2025.

How Many cameos can one movie have?

Screengrab via DC Studios

Spoiler Alert!

The Flash is months away from release and news keeps coming in that Warner Bros is shoving as many cameos into the flick as is humanly possible. Plenty of rumors have been swirling about the upcoming release, but none are quite as exciting as the potential deep-cut cameo that is Nic Cage finally getting to fulfil his dream of playing the Man of Steel. Way back in the ‘80s the Renfield star was cast as Superman in a Tim Burton project that never managed to fly. Cage is potentially rectifying his lost chance in a cameo in The Flash where he will allegedly show up in the iconic blue suit to punch the lights out of some sort of giant monster. We’d be lying if we said we weren’t stoked to see how the deadpan actor brings his own version of Clark to life if this rumor turns out to be true.