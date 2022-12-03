So, have we recovered from all the excitement of yesterday’s Brazil Comic-Con, franchise fanatics? In addition to Indiana Jones anticipators and Mandalorian maniacs, CCXP also treated Marvel lovers to new trailers for both Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, leaving the fandom with much to unpack. Meanwhile, the latest leak from The Marvels allows us to see Kamala Khan a little differently. Let’s dive in…

Adam Warlock’s underwhelming debut incites a war between the Guardians fandom

via Marvel Studios

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special was great, but one notable absence (aside from Gamora, obviously) was Adam Warlock, so folks were primed to be blown away by his debut in the Vol. 3 trailer. Unfortunately, while some are already loving Will Poulter’s take on the super-powerful cosmic hero, others feel like James Gunn has dropped the ball after years of hype for his arrival and he doesn’t look as epic as he should, whether that be his golden spray tan or his overly complicated costume.

The Marvels leak leaves fans missing an apparently vital part of Ms. Marvel’s character

Image via Marvel

We’ve already had one merch leak for The Marvels that gave us a glimpse of Carol Danvers’ revamped look for next year’s sequel, and now another one has followed that does the same for Kamala Khan. Unfortunately, in what seems to be a recurring theme today, Ms. Marvel’s costume update has been less well-received. You see, it appears that the Jersey City native will be missing a key piece of her outfit in her movie debut that folks think messes up her whole ensemble. She may have escaped the Department of Damage Control, but Kamala’s not wily enough to avoid the Fashion Police.

Everyone’s already betting on who’ll get got in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Image via Marvel Studios

While there are those arguing over Adam Warlock, the vast majority of Guardians fans were of course blown away by the trailer, with the brief teases at some big dramatic moments to come leaving them prematurely in tears. Those with a slightly stonier disposition, though, are already breaking down who’s most likely to meet their end in the threequel, with the smart money being on Drax — given Dave Bautista’s outspoken interest in being done with Marvel — and Rocket. Say it ain’t so!

Quantumania director confirms Kang will leave Thanos in the dust

via Marvel Studios

Meanwhile, the Ant-Man 3 trailer gave us an even juicier tease at Scott Lang’s confrontation with Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror, which has left us even more worrisome over whether Paul Rudd’s hero is actually going to survive this one in tact. Sure enough, director Peyton Reed has promised that the Multiverse Saga supervillain is beyond than anything we’ve seen in the MCU to date, and that includes the Mad Titan himself, Thanos. There’s a new big bad in town, and he’s here to stay.

Slide back here tomorrow, Kang converts, as Marvel continues to conquer the newswaves.