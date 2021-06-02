Marvel Reportedly Seriously Considering Amber Heard For An MCU Role

The only project Amber Heard has on her upcoming schedule is the DCEU’s Aquaman 2, and there’s been no shortage of rumors swirling around her involvement in the blockbuster comic book sequel, ranging from tales that her screen time will either be increased or diminished depending on where you hear it, as well as erroneous talk that she’d been fired from the production for failing a medical.

As one of the more controversial talents around, the mere mention of the actress’ name is sure to get people talking one way or another, but she’s maintained a low profile in the wake of her regular legal battles opposite ex-husband Johnny Depp, with the reshoots for Zack Snyder’s Justice League, low budget drama Gully and CBS’ adaptation of Stephen King’s The Stand the only times she’s stepped in front of cameras for a film or television role since the first Aquaman wrapped in October 2017.

However, insider Daniel Richtman has continually linked Heard with a massive number of big name properties over the last few months, and the latest from the tipster is that Marvel are “seriously considering” hiring her for a part in the studio’s shared cinematic universe. Of course, this isn’t the first time we’ve heard something similar from Richtman, and he also claimed a while back that she was in talks for Fantastic Four‘s Sue Storm, but the total absence of any further details or information means you probably shouldn’t read too far into this one.

On top of that, he additionally touted Amber Heard as being in discussions for Margot Robbie’s Pirates of the Caribbean spinoff, a live-action version of Rapunzel, a part in the expanded Star Wars universe, a solo Mera series on HBO Max, a Drive Angry sequel with Nicolas Cage, multiple Netflix projects, one of which involves Brie Larson, an Oscar-caliber role and the Fast & Furious franchise at various points, and as of yet, nothing has come of any of it.