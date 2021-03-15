Amber Heard Reportedly Talking With Netflix About Future Projects

As things stand, Amber Heard doesn’t have any future projects lined up outside of Aquaman 2, which is set to start shooting this summer before hitting theaters in December 2022. The actress did sign on to thriller Run Away With Me over three years ago, but as of yet, it hasn’t made any progress through development since it was first announced in February 2018.

After the latest in the seemingly never-ending legal battles between Heard and ex-husband Johnny Depp concludes next year, though, the outlook for both of the warring former spouses may have changed significantly. At the moment, Depp is the one out in the cold with his most recent movies Minamata and City of Lies being sent out into the cinematic wilderness to die, while he’s been dropped from both the Pirates of the Caribbean and Fantastic Beasts franchises.

Heard, meanwhile, has a lucrative recurring role in the DCEU to fall back on which could come in very handy, but one quick glance at the internet will make it abundantly clear that people would rather she never appeared on the big or small screens again, which is presumably why the 34 year-old has been keeping a relatively low profile.

However, insider Daniel Richtman is claiming that she’s talking to Netflix about some future projects, but he doesn’t offer any additional information. Of course, in the last few months alone, the tipster has also linked her with Disney’s live-action Rapunzel, Star Wars, Pirates of the Caribbean, the MCU’s Fantastic Four, a Drive Angry sequel and more, so it’s best not to read too much into the latest bout of speculation until Amber Heard officially commits to her next move after Aquaman 2, whatever it ends up being.