‘On the right side of history’: Margot Robbie reveals which of her critically panned movies not titled ‘Suicide Squad’ deserved better

Margot Robbie was having a rough patch before Barbie successfully ruffled the world’s pink feathers in 2023. Before that, however, one of the box office bombs that contributed to her rocky road was Babylon.

But fans of the Hollywood bonanza can find some relief in Robbie’s continued loyalty, which she touched upon when speaking about the movie on the Talking Pictures podcast. She admitted she still can’t figure out “why people hated Babylon,” adding, “I wonder if in 20 years people are gonna be like ‘Wait, Babylon didn’t do well at the time? That’s crazy.’”

In the same interview, she also revealed that her character was partly based on Clara Bow, the silent film actor Taylor Swift fans will recognize for her influence on The Tortured Poets Department song named after her.

What went wrong with Babylon?

The heart-pounding 2022 voyage from Whiplash auteur Damien Chazelle was supposed to be a slam dunk, at least critically, if not financially. Its cast included big names like Brad Pitt, it lamented the days when filmmaking was the Wild West, and was written with the inside baseball Hollywood POV the Academy usually drinks up.

Unfortunately for Chazelle, who was coming off a winning streak of La La Land and First Man, it was critically divisive and commercially dead on arrival. It made $64.9 million on a $78–80 million budget, according to Box Office Mojo. Robbie has stood by it, though, hoping for a cinematic reappraisal afforded to the likes of Jennifer’s Body and other cult movies that found their audience after being panned or failing to turn a meaningful profit.

The thing about Babylon is, the people who loved it really loved it. It was truly polarizing, taking refreshingly big, opulent, swings during an era of movie-making when that’s largely discouraged. Whether you adored it or grit your teeth during its extravagant running time, Babylon must be credited for its lack of pandering.

Bold swings are often rewarded by propellant word of mouth or a disastrous box office return. Babylon didn’t bleed as much as was originally expected, but it certainly dulled Chazelle’s flame. The director doesn’t sweat that though, even if it might cost him some future opportunities.

Robbie admirably shares his sentiment, finding herself drawn to projects that inspire her professionally, even if they’re not cash cows. And her luck turned with Barbie, which she produced and starred in.

Greta Gerwig‘s Oscar-winning film was one of the highest-grossing movies of 2023, earning over $1.45 billion worldwide. Its fantastic marketing campaign, which featured Robbie attending events in notable Barbie outfits, and the “Barbenheimer” cultural moment are two credited parts of its major success. Robbie’s payday was boosted thanks to her producer status, too, so it was a complete home run for her.

The glossy, existential take on the most famous doll to ever not live was both artsy and a worldwide hit. It saved Robbie’s box office reputation and earned her a Best Actress nomination. You’re only as good as your last movie, some might say. By that logic, Robbie is doing just fine — better than fine, in fact. As for, Babylon’s status, we’re not holding our breath waiting for that to turn around.

