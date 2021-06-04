Ryan Reynolds Reportedly Wants Deadpool To Fight Mephisto

Very few comic book characters in recent history have been subjected to as many rumors and as much speculation as Ryan Reynolds’ impending reintroduction into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Deadpool, which is more than a little ironic when we know next to nothing about the Merc with a Mouth’s hotly anticipated comeback.

So far, the only information we have is that Deadpool 3 will be a canonical and R-rated installment in the MCU that won’t shoot this year, with the Molyneux sisters being hired to write the script with what you’d imagine would be heavy input from Reynolds. Anything apart from that remains entirely confined to the realm of hushed online whisperings, so do what you will with the information emanating from insider Daniel Richtman saying that the leading man wants to fight Mephisto at some point.

That’s the entirety of the tipster’s observation, so there’s no word as to the what, when, where or why any of this this is supposed to go down, and we can’t overlook the fact that Mephisto has already become something of a running joke among MCU fans after the dozens upon dozens of theories diving deep into his involvement in WandaVision ultimately amounted to nothing.

Besides, barely a day goes by without Richtman spouting a new line of inquiry for Deadpool, and in the last month alone we’ve heard tales of a Brad Pitt cameo in the threequel, a TV show that Reynolds wants integrated into MCU continuity, the actor’s desire to gain veto power over every one of the Merc with a Mouth’s appearances which reportedly includes full creative control, his differences behind the scenes with Disney, Wade Wilson’s sexuality, a more violent and brutal spin on the self-aware favorite and an increase in his power levels, with the hearsay having vastly outnumbered the facts for a long time now.