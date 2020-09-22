Scream 5 Star Says The Movie Fits Perfectly Into The Franchise

It’s been a long wait for Scream enthusiasts. In fact, it’s been almost ten years since the last installment of the iconic horror series hit theaters. Sure, there’s been a similarly veined MTV show of the same name in the meantime, but it paled in comparison to the source material. Now, however, at long last, Scream 5 is officially on the way.

Of course, some skeptics are worried that the upcoming outing won’t live up to the bone-chilling awesomeness of the original films. Franchise newcomer Jenna Ortega, however, insists that won’t be a problem, as she recently said the following:

“It fits perfectly [in the franchise]… Also how incredible that we have the main cast coming back. That is insane to me… Throughout the years, the franchise has done really well at calling back and bringing some sort of nostalgic aspects to the script. I’ll definitely say that there are some here.”

That’s fantastic news coming from an actress who knows better than any of us what the new flick has in store. Already the highly-anticipated follow-up has made headlines by bringing back fan favorites like Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox), Dewey Riley (David Arquette), Judy Hicks (Marley Shelton) and beloved final girl Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell). Stu Macher (Matthew Lillard) and Kirby Reed (Hayden Panettiere) are also rumored to be returning, though nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

Along with Ortega, there’s also a large batch of new talent set to join the star-studded cast. These youngsters shouldn’t get too comfortable, though, as according to Arquette, nobody’s safe from Ghostface this time around. The studio is clearly anticipating the movie to be a big hit at the box office, too, as they’ve already greenlit Scream 6 for production, so hopefully it turns out to be a success with audiences.

Tell us, though, are you excited for the next installment of this legendary horror franchise, or are you tired of watching Sidney get chased around by the killer(s) in the white mask?

Scream 5 is set to hit theaters on January 14th, 2022.