WB Reportedly Struggling To Bring Constantine Into The DCEU

With John Constantine finding great success on the small screen over the past few years, Warner Bros. is keen to get the character into the DCEU. We Got This Covered has been bringing you the latest on the studio’s quest to find the right actor to play the Hellblazer over the past six months or so and if you’ll recall, initially we heard that Colin Farrell was being courted, before he ended up snagging another DC role: the Penguin in The Batman.

Following that, WB changed track and have been entertaining the idea of bringing back Keanu Reeves as the occult detective, after he portrayed him in the cult favorite 2005 movie. With the John Wick actor back in the zeitgeist, we’ve heard that the studio likes the idea of getting him on board as the DCEU’s Constantine, who would be slightly different from the one he played before.

However, our latest update on the situation is pointing to a struggle taking place behind the scenes. We’ve been told by our sources – the same ones who said that a Transformers reboot is in the works and that Disney is doing a National Treasure 3, both of which have since been confirmed – that WB execs can’t agree on which direction to take the character in. Some are pushing for Reeves, given his star power, while others are fighting for a more comic-accurate depiction of Constantine. In fact, one actor who’s linked to this more traditional take on him is Legion star Dan Stevens.

Keanu Reeves' Constantine Is Now Officially DC Canon 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As much as we all love Reeves, and while the Constantine film has its fans, he was always a bizarre choice for the blonde, English exorcist. Stevens would definitely be a much closer fit for the comic book creation, then. We’ve known he’s been considered for the part, in some capacity, at least, for a while now, too, as concept art for Doug Liman’s abandoned Justice League Dark movie mocked-up Stevens as Constantine.

In any case, while WB argues over the best course of action, Matt Ryan’s version on TV is still going strong on Legends of Tomorrow. He might even be getting his own show (again) on HBO Max. But tell us, would you rather Reeves or Stevens as John Constantine in the DCEU? Let us know in the comments section down below.