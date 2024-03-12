Who is Chelsea from ‘Love Is Blind’s ex-husband?

Even those who don’t normally subscribe to reality TV nonsense are absolutely glued to this season of Love is Blind. Between a bevy of secret lovers, a man so afraid of cheating like his dad that he talks about it constantly, and more emotional trauma than you can shake a stick at, season 6 has absolutely dominated the pop culture sphere.

A key component of the season’s meteoric rise came from Chelsea Blackwell. More than one TikTok user subscribed to Netflix so they could tune into her very public breakdown, and no one was disappointed. Over the course of the season, Chelsea went from reasonably well liked to one of the season’s villains – albeit a very different version of villainy than the many trashy men the season boasted.

After Chelsea revealed herself to be a deeply insecure woman with a near-constant need for validation, fans were quick to speculate on why exactly Blackwell’s first marriage fell apart.

Who is Chelsea from Love is Blind season 6’s ex-husband?

Chelsea has been very active on social media sites in the wake of her appearance on the show. The Megan Faux look-a-like has certainly come to terms with her public dragging, artfully steering into the crazy skid with parody videos despite consistent attacks online. She’s well aware that her frequent tears required some serious therapy – but that doesn’t mean she’s going to apologize for her big feelings.

After starting therapy after filming – Netflix was more than willing to foot the bill – she’s much less insecure. Blackwell says she’s in a much better mental state now, and that the experience helped her to reach her full potential. Her big emotions might have turned some viewers against her, but it matches the big size of her heart. When rumors that Trevor had a secret girlfriend started swirling online, Chelsea asked viewers to back off. “Our lives went incredibly public very fast. All we can do is have grace,” she posted on Instagram.

That grace extends to her former husband as well. The pair were high school sweethearts, married at the tender age of 18. Blackwell admits that it was a mistake to get married so young. The pair were married for five years before calling it quits. Despite divorcing less than a decade ago, the two managed to remain friendly, Chelsea speaks to him on the phone regularly, according to conversations had during filming.

Blackwell has had more respect for privacy than other cast members from the season. She’s scrubbed or made private every mention of her former paramours on her socials. Whether to preserve their anonymity or just take out the trash, there’s no sign of them anywhere. We have to respect the move, as only Blackwell signed up for the instant fame that came with her TV appearance. Leaving links to her former hubby would only invite the worst sort of Instagram outreach.

Blackwell and her former fiancé, Jimmy, hashed out their platonic relationships with former lovers several times during the season. Both revealed they were intent on keeping their friendship regardless of how the other felt. The fight was one of the worst the couple had, but despite calling the wedding off before they could reach the altar, Jimmy and Chelsea seem to be going strong.