AMC Reportedly Developing Walking Dead Limited Series For Maggie

One of the cruelest parts of The Walking Dead season 10 finale being delayed is that we were just about to get the return of Lauren Cohan to the show. The actress quietly slipped off the series in season 9, but the intention was always to bring her back as Maggie Rhee eventually. And from the finale onward, Cohan is back on board full-time, it seems, as she’s believed to be joining the regular cast again in season 11.

There may even be more good news on top of this, too. Already, the network has promised that TWD will be expanded in multiple new ways in the coming years, and this includes solo vehicles for fan favorite characters. We’ve heard in recent weeks that Danai Gurira and Norman Reedus could get spinoffs as Michonne and Daryl, respectively, and what’s more, a limited series for Cohan’s Maggie is also in the works.

At least, that’s according to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us Bill Murray is returning in Ghostbusters: Afterlife, a new Scream movie is in development and Capcom is remaking Resident Evil 4, all of which have now been confirmed. From what we understand, the project will take the form of a prequel and will explore what happened to Maggie after she left Hilltop and set off to help Georgie establish a new community, as we’ve been told is the reason she left off-screen during the time-jump. We’ll no doubt get some answers in the season 10 finale, but this spinoff show will fill in all the blanks.

It’s long been widely believed that Maggie and Georgie must’ve discovered the Commonwealth. It’s very possible that this is where she’s been all this time, as Eugene and his expedition are about to come upon the giant community themselves in the finale. If this is the case, then the Cohan-centric limited series would also shed extra light on the Commonwealth, which will likely become a major setting on the parent show from now on.

The Walking Dead season finale is currently on hold indefinitely, but that, Fear season 6, World Beyond and season 11 are all set to come later this year. Watch this space for more.