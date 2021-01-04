Black Panther Actor Reportedly Eyed As Replacement For Jodie Whittaker On Doctor Who

2020 was a quiet year for Doctor Who. COVID lockdowns meant season 13 was delayed, resulting in a year-long hiatus between the New Year’s Day specials. But now that “Revolution of the Daleks” has aired we’re beginning to hear rumors about the show’s future. It’s being widely reported that Jodie Whittaker’s tenure on the show will end in 2021, meaning that, in line with every Doctor since David Tennant, she got three seasons to strut her stuff.

If she’s got a regeneration coming then it’s certain that showrunner Chris Chibnall is in meetings with the BBC to discuss her replacement. These talks could be further along than we think, as anyone taking the role has to effectively clear their schedule for the next few years. Now we’ve heard a tip from one of our sources that Get Out, Widows and Black Panther star Daniel Kaluuya is under consideration for the role.

If this pans out, Kaluuya would become (almost) the first black Doctor, which would follow on nicely from the ground broken by Whittaker’s first woman Doctor. At 31 he’d be considered fairly young for the role, though would still be older than both Matt Smith and Peter Davison were when they began. In addition, he has a suspiciously clean schedule coming up, which is usually an indication that an actor has scored an as-yet-unknown big part.

Watch: Doctor Who Holiday Special Clip Confirms Captain Jack's Return 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

One factor that may work against Kaluuya is that he’s already appeared in Doctor Who. In 2009 he played Barclay in the episode “Planet of the Dead”. But this might not be a huge issue as Twelfth Doctor Peter Capaldi played Lobus Caecilius in the 2008 episode “The Fires of Pompeii” before he was cast in the lead role.

If Kaluuya was the next Doctor the show would be picking up a seriously talented lead. His performance in modern horror classic Get Out earned him a tonne of awards, including an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor and he impressed critics as the intimidating W’Kabi in Black Panther.

Do you think Daniel Kaluuya would be a good fit for Doctor Who? Let us know in the comments.