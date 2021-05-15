The Flash is losing two of its original cast members. Earlier this month, it was announced that both Tom Cavanagh and Carlos Valdes will exit the long-running CW series sometime in its ongoing seventh season. This news came with confirmation that star Grant Gustin is locked in to appear in the next run with the rest of Team Flash still standing being in negotiations to return. But another original player might not be back along with them.

We’ve heard from our sources this week – the same ones who informed us that Enola Holmes 2 was in development and Luke Skywalker would be in The Mandalorian – that Danielle Panabaker might be leaving The Flash after season 7. There’s been talk of the actress being on her way out of the Arrowverse for years, but we’re now being told that she may be about to follow Cavanagh and Valdes out the door. Though as of yet, no final decision has been made and she could end up sticking around for another run.

Just like that pair, Panabaker has been with the series since its first outing as Caitlin Snow. From season 3 onward, though, she’s been on double duty as (formerly Killer) Frost, Caitlin’s metahuman alternate persona. Despite that, The Flash has often struggled to find a natural place for Panabaker in its busy ensemble. Season 7 has been doing right by her, however, giving her a strong storyline involving Frost going to jail for her crimes, with Caitlin having to fight to free her “sister.”

The series would be losing not just one but two major characters, then, if Panabaker did end up departing. What with the exits of Wells and Cisco, and Ralph having to be written out over Hartley Sawyer’s firing, that would be four of the Scarlet Speedster’s greatest allies removed from the show over the course of a year, leaving just Barry, Iris and Joe from the original lineup, which would only add fuel to the theories that season 8 could be the last.

In any case, we’ll just have to wait and see what happens, but in the meantime, The Flash continues airing new episodes Tuesdays on The CW.