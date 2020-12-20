Diggle Will Reportedly Be Revealed As Arrowverse’s Green Lantern Soon

The idea that John Diggle is destined to become the Arrowverse‘s Green Lantern is the oldest fan theory in The CW’s DC franchise, and a major tip of the hat was paid to it in the Arrow series finale earlier this year when Diggle appeared to be gifted with a green power ring, sent to him from space. Though that show has now ended, the Arrowverse continues and David Ramsey was recently confirmed for a multi-episode, multi-series arc next season. And it’s in these episodes that we might finally see Diggle suit up as the Emerald Knight.

A few weeks ago, it was announced that Ramsey is coming back for a five-outing arc that’ll see him on Superman & Lois, Supergirl, The Flash, Batwoman and Legends of Tomorrow, while he’ll also be directing some episodes, too. And according to new intel from insider Daniel Richtman, Diggle will shown to be a Green Lantern when he returns.

The original announcement got us thinking about this eventuality, as it stated that Ramsey would be playing Diggle and a mysterious other character. Does this mean he’ll be portraying John in his Lantern alter ego? Maybe, though it’s slightly strange to refer to his new superhero identity as a completely separate role. Will he be playing Diggle as a Lantern from another universe or timeline, then? That certainly seems possible.

David Ramsey Shares BTS Look At Arrow Finale's Green Lantern Tease 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Ramsey has always teased that Diggle’s arc would end with him becoming a Green Lantern, and it’d be cruel to take it as far as the Arrow finale did without any kind of payoff. Besides, as he’s guest starring in virtually every Arrowverse series, it does sound like this could be a mini-crossover that marks the arrival of the Green Lantern mythos in the franchise at long last.

In any case, we’ll find out soon enough, as the shared universe returns to The CW in January with Batwoman season 2 the first to premiere on Sunday the 17th.